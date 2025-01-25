 Skip to main content
Louis Vuitton reimagines luxury with Tambour Taiko Spin Time watches

Six new Louis Vuitton watches which are quite fascinating

By
Tambour Taiko Spin Time Automatic
Tambour Taiko Spin Time Automatic Louis Vuitton / https://eu.louisvuitton.com/

While Tag Heuer and Zenith rolled out new watches during LVMH Watch Week, Louis Vuitton also unveiled a beautiful collection of watches featuring a new design—something that’s outside the conventional design box: the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time collection.

This line of watches goes way back to 2009 but has been reimagined in the past few years to keep up with the changing times. Unlike watches that come with hour markers, this collection has small blocks that can turn to indicate the current time.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time was rolled out in two different versions, with an open-air design and a normal dial; there are six variants in total. The version with an open-air design is popularly known as the Air version.

Thanks to the open-air design, the hour blocks are in plain sight, making it easier to understand how the mechanism works. During the 2025 LVMH Watch Week, four new watches were launched with an open-air design. Each variant has unique details.

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air, Automatic, 42.5mm, White gold

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Automatic
Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Automatic Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

The first variant has a minimalistic and simple design—it doesn’t have too much detailing.

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air, Automatic, 42.5mm, White gold, Hawk’s eye and diamonds

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air
Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air with white gold Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

The second variant, on the other hand, went all out with gemstones. It comes with more than 1,000 diamonds that highlight every single element on the watch.

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode, Automatic, 42.5mm, White gold

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode
Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

Designed to display time in different time zones, the third variant has unique markers for tracking time in multiple cities. Apart from that, the front face has an interesting aesthetic, thanks to the world-map art.

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Flying Tourbillon, Automatic, 42.5mm, White gold

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Flying Tourbillon

For those who love tourbillions, the fourth variant might intrigue you. It was rolled out with a tourbillion that makes it look more stylish.

Tambour Taiko Spin Time closed dial variants

Tambour Taiko Spin Time Automatic
Tambour Taiko Spin Time Automatic with white gold Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

While the open-air design is quite fascinating, the reimagined version of the Taiko Spin Time stands out due to the closed dial. The first variant comes with gold hour markers, and the second variant is equipped with diamond stones.

All six watches are limited edition timepieces, ranging in price from $72,500 to $172,000.

