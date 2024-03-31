 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Longines’ latest Hydroconquest GMTs are perfect if you love a big watch

The Longines HydroConquest GMT gets a size makeover

Sarah Veldman
By
HydroConquest 43mm promo shot
Longines

Longines has continued on its innovation journey, as any good watch brand should, with the release of its latest model in the HydroConquest GMT series. It successfully debuted its 41mm model last year and is hoping to ride on the coattails of that launch with a new larger version in 43mm.

Available in green, black, or blue dials with several strap and bracelet choices, this new release certainly caters to an array of tastes. Those who are fans of the 41mm version may be worried about whether the 43mm GMT maintains the same good features and qualities as its predecessors, and the answer seems to be a resounding “yes.”

Recommended Videos

Longines HydroConquest GMT: Changes in diameter

HydroConquest GMT 43mm black dial
Longines

Obviously, the most noticeable change is the increased diameter, which makes it a much bolder statement on the wrist. It’s a curious update, however, given the current trend appears to favor smaller watches for men so this newest debut may raise some eyebrows, especially with fans of Longines. Essentially, we would have bet our left arms that the newest watches would be somewhere below 40mm, so the decision to increase the size to 43mm means, well, we’ll be wearing it on our right wrists from now on.

Related

Performance and aesthetics

With a water resistance of up to 30 bar (300 meters), these Longines watches are ideal for wearing on your next adventure in the water, whether it be dry on a boat or water skiing. Crafted with a unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel, screw-in crown, and screw-down case back, they are the perfect example of reliability.

Underneath the sleek exterior lies the exclusive Longines GMT calibre L844.5. Equipped with a silicon balance spring and innovative components made of non-magnetic materials, this movement boasts resistance to magnetic fields exceeding ten times the ISO 764 reference standard. It’s got a power reserve of 72 hours as well, making it an incredibly reliable accessory for the average exceptionally busy man.

In addition to the choice of black, blue, or green dials, the HydroConquest GMT 43mm is complemented by a sapphire crystal with a multi-layer anti-reflective coating. The indexes, coated with Super-LumiNova, ensure optimal readability in all conditions. The watches feature an arrow-shaped GMT indicator matching the dial decals and a 24-hour scale on the bezel, marked in two tones to signify the transition between night and day.

For added versatility and comfort, the new HydroConquest GMT watches are paired with stainless steel bracelets with H-shaped links or blue/black rubber straps. All bracelets feature a double-safety folding clasp with micro-adjustment, ensuring a secure fit.

Price and availability

HydroConquest GMT 43mm green dial
Longines

The new Longines HydroConquest GMT’s in 43mm are available on the starting at $2,775, and fortunately for those who aren’t big fans of limited edition models, they will be added to the permanent collection.

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Water resistant vs waterproof watch: What these categorizations actually mean
The differences between waterproof and water resistant watches
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M

In the world of men's watches, the terms "waterproof" and "water-resistant" often get intertwined, yet they signify distinct characteristics crucial for choosing the right timepiece. Let's delve into the nuances of a water-resistant vs waterproof watch and how they might impact your selection process.

Water resistant vs waterproof: What is the difference?
In the realm of horology, the differences between a water-resistant and waterproof watch often elude enthusiasts. While colloquially used interchangeably, these terms unveil distinct characteristics in watch durability.
What does water resistance mean?
Water-resistant watches: These timepieces boast a degree of resistance against water, indicating their capability to withstand moisture to a certain extent. Every watch, irrespective of brand or model, features varying levels of water resistance, typically ranging from 1 ATM (10 meters) to 30 ATM (300 meters) and sometimes even surpassing these thresholds.
What does waterproof mean?
Waterproof watches: On the other hand, a waterproof watch signifies a higher echelon of water resistance, epitomizing a timepiece's imperviousness to water penetration. It suggests that under no circumstance should water get into the watch case and infiltrate its internal mechanisms. However, it's important to acknowledge that even the most impeccable watches undergo gradual permeation over time due to natural aging processes and prolonged exposure to extreme environmental conditions.

Read more
Seiko’s new Classic Series watches match everything in your wardrobe
Seiko debuts 5 new watches in Classic Series
Seiko Classic Series off-white dial

One brand that stands out prominently in the pretty crowded space of watches for men with a timeless appearance is Seiko. In June 2024, the Japanese watchmaker will unveil its latest masterpiece: the Classic Series. Drawing inspiration from the graceful nuances of Japanese aesthetics, the Classic Series pays homage to the softer side of design.
Seiko watches: The Classic Series

Since its inception in 2016, the Presage collection has established itself as Seiko's domain for crafting timepieces that exude sophistication with a dash of minimalism, distinct from their sporty counterparts. Contrasting with Seiko's Sharp Edged Series, these new models feature more rounded contours and gentler hues on their dials.
Seiko Classic Series: Three-hander references
Among them are the SPB463, SPB465, and SPB467 – three exquisite three-handers boasting a harmonious blend of form and function, which is pretty much the definition of a classic Seiko watch. These feature a 40.2mm case diameter and a slim profile of 13mm. The polished stainless steel case, adorned with brushed lugs and a raised bezel, exudes the opposite of most watch releases, which is an elegance that doesn't beg for attention. Complementing the case is a bracelet with a push-button butterfly clasp, meticulously crafted for both a stylish look and a comfortable fit.

Read more
Tissot’s T-Race MotoGP Chronograph is a watch racing fans will love
Tissot debuts new Chronograph for MotoGP anniversary
Tissot MotoGP Chronograph on model

Tissot revs up the excitement in the world of watches for men with its latest release, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph, marking the 75th anniversary of the legendary MotoGP competition. As the official timekeeper of MotoGP for a quarter-century, Tissot brings forth a timepiece that not only pays homage to this remarkable partnership but also celebrates the adrenaline-fueled legacy of MotoGP.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph: A 75th-anniversary celebration
In a blend of mechanical prowess and aesthetic finesse, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph embodies the spirit of the race track with its dynamic design cues. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this watch is a true reflection of the thrill and passion that define both MotoGP and Tissot watches.

Read more