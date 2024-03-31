The Longines HydroConquest GMT gets a size makeover

Longines has continued on its innovation journey, as any good watch brand should, with the release of its latest model in the HydroConquest GMT series. It successfully debuted its 41mm model last year and is hoping to ride on the coattails of that launch with a new larger version in 43mm.

Available in green, black, or blue dials with several strap and bracelet choices, this new release certainly caters to an array of tastes. Those who are fans of the 41mm version may be worried about whether the 43mm GMT maintains the same good features and qualities as its predecessors, and the answer seems to be a resounding “yes.”

Longines HydroConquest GMT: Changes in diameter

Obviously, the most noticeable change is the increased diameter, which makes it a much bolder statement on the wrist. It’s a curious update, however, given the current trend appears to favor smaller watches for men so this newest debut may raise some eyebrows, especially with fans of Longines. Essentially, we would have bet our left arms that the newest watches would be somewhere below 40mm, so the decision to increase the size to 43mm means, well, we’ll be wearing it on our right wrists from now on.

Performance and aesthetics

With a water resistance of up to 30 bar (300 meters), these Longines watches are ideal for wearing on your next adventure in the water, whether it be dry on a boat or water skiing. Crafted with a unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel, screw-in crown, and screw-down case back, they are the perfect example of reliability.

Underneath the sleek exterior lies the exclusive Longines GMT calibre L844.5. Equipped with a silicon balance spring and innovative components made of non-magnetic materials, this movement boasts resistance to magnetic fields exceeding ten times the ISO 764 reference standard. It’s got a power reserve of 72 hours as well, making it an incredibly reliable accessory for the average exceptionally busy man.

In addition to the choice of black, blue, or green dials, the HydroConquest GMT 43mm is complemented by a sapphire crystal with a multi-layer anti-reflective coating. The indexes, coated with Super-LumiNova, ensure optimal readability in all conditions. The watches feature an arrow-shaped GMT indicator matching the dial decals and a 24-hour scale on the bezel, marked in two tones to signify the transition between night and day.

For added versatility and comfort, the new HydroConquest GMT watches are paired with stainless steel bracelets with H-shaped links or blue/black rubber straps. All bracelets feature a double-safety folding clasp with micro-adjustment, ensuring a secure fit.

Price and availability

The new Longines HydroConquest GMT’s in 43mm are available on the starting at $2,775, and fortunately for those who aren’t big fans of limited edition models, they will be added to the permanent collection.

