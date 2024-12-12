Kith teams up with Clarks and Adidas for the ultimate winter collaboration

Although Kith has already gifted us plenty of chic collaborations throughout the year, the holiday season brings out the brand’s best. For their Kithmas Holiday Collection, the brand is pairing up with two favorites for a stunning end-of-the-year treat. Along with Clarks and Adidas, Ronnie Fieg’s Kith is bringing out all the stops for one final collaboration for the year. While these brands are no strangers to working together, their latest collaborative sneaker takes a classic silhouette and gives it a modern upgrade to add a luxurious streetwear touch to your wardrobe. As with most of Kith’s collaborations in 2024, there’s no doubt this new partnership will sell out quickly.

Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Gazelle, BW Army, and AS350

Once again taking on the Adidas Gazelle, Ronnie Fieg’s 8th Street by Clarks line gives the famed sneaker a unique twist. Along with the BW Army and AS350, these new models will include a cream-colored suede upper and the classic Adidas’ famed Three Stripes with a brown snakeskin finish. Each sneaker has cream-colored suede overlays and a crepe sole that distinguishes this collaboration. All three brands are included in the branding on the tongue and the inside heel. Along with these three new models, Kith has taken over the holidays with new collaborations each week to celebrate the season. All three models will be available on December 23rd, via Kith’s app, website, and stores. Fans of all three brands should act quickly as Kith’s collaborations tend to sell out faster than most. While we will likely see plenty more Kith collaborations next year, there’s no better way to round out this year than with three of your favorite brands in one.