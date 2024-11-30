Kith’s iconic winter Birkenstock collab is back

While it seems like Kith is everywhere nowadays with its constant collaborations with high-named brands, its latest partnership with Birkenstock is already an instant classic. First released in December 2023, the Kith x Birkenstock’s winter clog is all about injecting your favorite silhouettes with a woven texture that gives it an extra touch. While there isn’t any significant change to the shoe’s design, this drop will come with four rich colorways that easily work for any winter look. Although this is already the third drop between Kith and Birkenstock, the partnership continues to deliver practicality and style, which keeps fans wanting more from the two brands. Even though the new drop doesn’t bring anything new, it’s certainly an investment that will never go out of style.

Re-Introducing the Kith x Birkenstock London braided clog

The re-release of Kith and Birkenstock’s braided clogs is now a yearly tradition everyone looks forward to. Once again available in brown, tan, gray, and green, these slip-ons come with all of the technical aspects from last year’s drop. Featuring premium constructions and suede uppers, these Kith Birkenstocks come with a fascinating and intricate woven detail that wraps around the entire shoe. Also included is a metal buckle that contains both brands’ branding. Keeping up with Birkenstock’s typical clog silhouette and design, Kith has elevated the design with a braided detail that takes it to the next level. These London Braided Clogs are now available via Kith’s website and app for $325. Proving that not all collaborative designs need to be flashy to work, the partnership between Kith and Birkenstock continues to deliver sophisticated and comfortable footwear options for all.

