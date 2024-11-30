 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Kith’s iconic winter Birkenstock collab is back

Birkenstock and Kith rerelease their clog

By
Birkenstock braided clogs close up
Kith / Kith

While it seems like Kith is everywhere nowadays with its constant collaborations with high-named brands, its latest partnership with Birkenstock is already an instant classic. First released in December 2023, the Kith x Birkenstock’s winter clog is all about injecting your favorite silhouettes with a woven texture that gives it an extra touch. While there isn’t any significant change to the shoe’s design, this drop will come with four rich colorways that easily work for any winter look. Although this is already the third drop between Kith and Birkenstock, the partnership continues to deliver practicality and style, which keeps fans wanting more from the two brands. Even though the new drop doesn’t bring anything new, it’s certainly an investment that will never go out of style. 

Re-Introducing the Kith x Birkenstock London braided clog

four braided clogs sitting on wood pedestal and brown background
Kith / Kith

The re-release of Kith and Birkenstock’s braided clogs is now a yearly tradition everyone looks forward to. Once again available in brown, tan, gray, and green, these slip-ons come with all of the technical aspects from last year’s drop. Featuring premium constructions and suede uppers, these Kith Birkenstocks come with a fascinating and intricate woven detail that wraps around the entire shoe. Also included is a metal buckle that contains both brands’ branding. Keeping up with Birkenstock’s typical clog silhouette and design, Kith has elevated the design with a braided detail that takes it to the next level. These London Braided Clogs are now available via Kith’s website and app for $325. Proving that not all collaborative designs need to be flashy to work, the partnership between Kith and Birkenstock continues to deliver sophisticated and comfortable footwear options for all.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
The Wales Bonner, adidas collab is here – and it’s a luxury refresh
New Wales Bonner, adidas Samba
person wearing silver croc samba sneakers

Although the adidas Samba has been transformed plenty of times, the latest collaboration with Wales Bonner is like nothing you’ve seen before. In their fourth year of partnership, Wales Bonner and adidas have successfully created many iconic moments, including the revival of some of their fastest shoes. However, in their latest release, these two brands have developed a unique style that adds sophistication and style to the famous sneaker. Releasing in time for their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, the latest collaborative shoe is as unique and fashion-forward as their previous work.
Wales Bonner x adidas FW 2024

In this vast collection, Wales Bonner gives the classic Samba style an upgrade with two new colorways and unique texture. This upgrade sees the Samaba design in navy and brown options, completely decked out in crocodile-printed leather uppers, basket-weaved tongues, and topstitches on the heel. In a brand new design, the Samba Millennium sees the classic design and gives it a few added touches. Available in two colorways, the Samba Millennium consists of two-toned uppers of smooth leather up to the quarter and added crocodile-printed leather on the heel. The color combinations for the Samba Millennium are silver with brown crocodile leather and mustard yellow with navy blue crocodile leather. 

Read more
Birkenstock, Filson partner up for the collaboration you didn’t know you needed
Birkenstock, Filson team up for new collection
two boots sitting in tent on wood floor

If there’s one common feature of Filson and Birkenstock, it’s their mission to create designs based on quality and versatility. With this purpose in mind, these two brands have decided to join forces to create the ultimate collection built on craftsmanship and style. Based on classic Birkenstock designs and carrying Filson’s stamp of quality construction, these four new footwear options are essential for anyone seeking high-quality shoes. From the classic Birkenstock London style to cozy boots, there’s something for everyone in this collection. 
The Filson x Birkenstock collection

Available in one colorway, the Filson x Birkenstock Skykomish boot is all about using the highest quality materials and construction. This design uses Filson’s waxed cotton Tin Cloth, a cleated outsole, and Birkenstock’s famed footbed.  Birkenstock’s Deep Blue footbed has a four-layer support for shock absorption and maximum comfort. The boot’s uppers are made with oiled nubuck leather and Filson’s signature oil-finish Tin Cloth mixture for further weather protection. With an anatomically shaped toe box and plenty of support in the midsole, this boot is ready for an all-terrain adventure. 

Read more
Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore bring back a 90s boot you’ll love
Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore new boot
two timberland boots facing each other

In their fourth collaboration since 2021, Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore have partnered again to bring back an iconic 90s lace-up boot. Refreshing Timberland’s Heritage Moc Toc silhouette, this design is again seeing a release since its last rerelease in 1991. A classic and sturdy chukka boot, this is a traditional mid-lace-up boot that now appears in two colorways. Although its last release was in 1991, this style is far from outdated or retro. A timeless chukka boot, this refresh has given the boot a brand new form, making it ideal for the modern era by adding a few new features. Available in two classic colors, these boots are a must-have for any winter closet for easy styling and added support. 
Aimé Leon Dore x Timberland Mid Lace-Up GTX Boot

A quintessential fall boot, the new Mid Lace-Up GTX Boot isn’t your typical chukka boot. Both colorways are crafted with premium full-grain leather, with the brown colorway featuring an embossed crocodile texture. On the other hand, the black color combination will contain an embossed stingray pattern. Both designs carry the same pecarry-embossed nubuck collars with a soft suede accent. Lined with GORE-TEX membranes and EVA footbeds, these boots are ready for any adventure. For extra support and stability, this boot features the typical Timberland rubber lug sole for added traction. Available via Aimé Leon Dore and Timberland websites, these boots retail for $195. A classic and timeless design, there’s no doubt that these boots are made to last for years, making them a worthwhile investment for your closet. 

Read more