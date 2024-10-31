 Skip to main content
Birkenstock’s iconic design gets an unlikely makeover

Birkenstock, Union newest clog

side view of the Birkenstock clog
Union / Union

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the Birkenstock Zurich model, the brand has joined forces with Los Angeles-based menswear store Union for a unique collaborative shoe. Instead of simply remixing the Zurich shoe with new details and features, the two brands have combined it with another iconic Birkenstock design. Mixed with the Birkenstock Boston clog model, this new release combines the best of two of the brand’s most recognizable designs. Under the new name Bimshire, this hybrid shoe is the perfect footwear for Birkenstock lovers and non-fans

Birkenstock x Union Birmshire Clog

overhead view of the new birkenstock clog
Union / Union

The Birmshire clog, inspired by the Boston clog, has the emblematic round-toe suede finish. The Zurich design features luxury canvas overlays with leather straps. This new design will be available in three colorways: pink, taupe, and gray. Another fun addition is found on the footbed, which is painted in Union’s iconic orange hue. Along the edges, the clog is trimmed with “French piping.” Using the best materials for this updated clog, this shoe is bound to be your new favorite casual footwear option. By utilizing different materials in each section of the clog, Union and Birkenstock have also found a way to make two classic designs into a contemporary shoe.

Pre-orders for this design are already available via Union’s web store and retail stores. The Bimshire will be available via Birkenstock’s 1776 web store beginning November 7th. The price for the hybrid model is set at $295. Long-time fans of the Birkenstock brand will undoubtedly enjoy this collaborative combination, which embodies the best of two of the brand’s most iconic shoes.

