  1. Fashion & Style

Kevin Hart’s New Fashion Line Strives to Make Athleisure Attainable

By

Fabletics is a buzzy activewear brand, co-founded by Kate Hudson, under TechStyle Fashion Group, that until now catered to women seeking high quality workout wear at accessible prices. Newly launched, Fabletics Men has partnered with actor, comedian, and businessman Kevin Hart to make simple men’s activewear much more attainable.

“The activewear space wants to intimidate,” the Jumanji star, who has also invested in the brand, writes in a press release. “[It wants you] to spend way too much cash on complicated tech you don’t need. On overpriced labels. On streetwear that tries too hard to be cool. But at Fabletics Men? We’re going to give you exactly what you want at a price that won’t scare the hell out of you.”

The debut collection is sleek, simple, and functional. It’s a curated line of neutral, mix-and-match layers including high performance tanks, shorts, and pre- and post-workout hoodies and joggers to name a few. Prices range from $30 to $70. With nothing over $70 for VIP members, Fabletics Men creates gear that works for the wearer and not the other way around. Hart called out the problem: A lot of legacy performance labels pressure you to be something you’re not. Fit, function, feel, and style are the core values of the new line. The clothing is modern, effortless, and functional without overly flashy logos. And in the age of quarantine, there’s never been a better time to invest in activewear that you can wear whether you’re exercising or just lounging around the house.

To make this line possible, Fabletics interviewed a wide range of men on what they look for in activewear.

“They want to know who you are, they want to know what your likes and dislikes are, and they want to do their best to fulfill them,” Hart told Essence. “I think to be there and be involved with their men’s line, I have an opportunity to have the success they had with their women’s.”

Even better, their menswear line will also feature a membership service similar to their female counterpart. For $50 a month, guys can receive a complete workout fit every month, which means customers can save up to 50% off items.

Co-Founder Adam Goldenberg says, “We can’t think of our members as one-time customers. Our brands are active communities.” This design takes the guesswork and anxiety that accompanies the everyday shopping experience – which occurs especially with men.

One of the world’s fastest growing global activewear brands, Fabletics has surpassed more than $400 million in annual revenue with over 1.5 million active members. And as millions adjust to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fabletics Men is moving to deliver aid to those in need. Through the end of May, 20% of Fabletics Men’s net proceeds will go to Heart to Heart International, pledging at least $50,000 to help distribute urgently needed equipment and medication to partners in the U.S. and around the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Pro Athletes, Pay Cuts, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Lebron James

7 Best EDC Knives to Keep in Your Pocket

gerber fastball pocket knife

The Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

best docs on netflix

Menswear Sale: The 20 Best Essentials to Buy Online This Week

J Crew Oxford Shirt

You Need a Lightweight Shirt Right Now

Lightweight Shirt

Each of These Used Rolex Watches Comes With the Previous Owner’s Story

3 in 1 rolex gmt master on table

Experts Weigh In on the Tailored Style Trend of 2020

How to Really Wear Green on St. Patrick’s Day

Brandon League Chats Baseball, Hawaii, and the Freedom of Designing Clothes

Your New Spring Jacket Should Be Lightweight, Versatile and Stylish

Our Favorite Music and Apparel Collaborations

Guns N’ Roses x Off White

Why You Should Own a Smoking Jacket (and the Best Ones to Buy)

smoking jacket

How This Footwear Startup Creates Premium Handmade Shoes Under $200

moral code shoes lifestyle

The Ultimate Work-From-Home Style Guide

Light Wash Jeans Are Back: Here Are the Best Pairs for Spring