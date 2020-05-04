Fabletics is a buzzy activewear brand, co-founded by Kate Hudson, under TechStyle Fashion Group, that until now catered to women seeking high quality workout wear at accessible prices. Newly launched, Fabletics Men has partnered with actor, comedian, and businessman Kevin Hart to make simple men’s activewear much more attainable.

“The activewear space wants to intimidate,” the Jumanji star, who has also invested in the brand, writes in a press release. “[It wants you] to spend way too much cash on complicated tech you don’t need. On overpriced labels. On streetwear that tries too hard to be cool. But at Fabletics Men? We’re going to give you exactly what you want at a price that won’t scare the hell out of you.”

The debut collection is sleek, simple, and functional. It’s a curated line of neutral, mix-and-match layers including high performance tanks, shorts, and pre- and post-workout hoodies and joggers to name a few. Prices range from $30 to $70. With nothing over $70 for VIP members, Fabletics Men creates gear that works for the wearer and not the other way around. Hart called out the problem: A lot of legacy performance labels pressure you to be something you’re not. Fit, function, feel, and style are the core values of the new line. The clothing is modern, effortless, and functional without overly flashy logos. And in the age of quarantine, there’s never been a better time to invest in activewear that you can wear whether you’re exercising or just lounging around the house.

To make this line possible, Fabletics interviewed a wide range of men on what they look for in activewear.

“They want to know who you are, they want to know what your likes and dislikes are, and they want to do their best to fulfill them,” Hart told Essence. “I think to be there and be involved with their men’s line, I have an opportunity to have the success they had with their women’s.”

Even better, their menswear line will also feature a membership service similar to their female counterpart. For $50 a month, guys can receive a complete workout fit every month, which means customers can save up to 50% off items.

Co-Founder Adam Goldenberg says, “We can’t think of our members as one-time customers. Our brands are active communities.” This design takes the guesswork and anxiety that accompanies the everyday shopping experience – which occurs especially with men.

One of the world’s fastest growing global activewear brands, Fabletics has surpassed more than $400 million in annual revenue with over 1.5 million active members. And as millions adjust to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fabletics Men is moving to deliver aid to those in need. Through the end of May, 20% of Fabletics Men’s net proceeds will go to Heart to Heart International, pledging at least $50,000 to help distribute urgently needed equipment and medication to partners in the U.S. and around the world.

Editors' Recommendations