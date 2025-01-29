Joe Freshgoods, New Balance return to the beginning with a new collaboration

When Joe Freshgoods and New Balance first partnered up in 2020, there was no doubt that the two were on the brink of a successful journey. Since then, the Chicago-based designer and renowned athletic company has set out a series of trend-setting shoes that set the bar with each release. To celebrate their five years of partnership, both brands have teased the ultimate sneaker that brings fans back to their first collaborative sneaker. While taking concepts of their 2020 release, their latest drop is a modern and fresh take that brings a lively color combination. While not changing much on a technical level, the latest collaborative release is a fresh remix on a solid pairing.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 “Aged Well”

With a worn look, the newest Joe Freshgoods and New Balance sneaker is a fresh take on the duo’s first collaborative sneaker. Using faded shades of pink and red as seen on the first sneaker, the latest release also comes equipped with brown leather tongue and heel accents. Unlike the first rendition, this sneaker comes with JFG branding and multiple shoelaces in various hues. While all other footwear features seem the same, the newest Joe Freshgoods and New Balance sneaker breathes fresh air into the 992 design, which hasn’t seen the limelight in quite some time. Despite a few teases and social media sneak peeks, not much is known about the official release date of the new pair but is expected to see a February launch. Regardless of its release, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance’s newest collaborative sneaker is a big opportunity to enjoy this trendsetting partnership.