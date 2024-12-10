G-shock partners with Illuvium on a new NFT project, featuring 6 cool characters

NFTs have re-emerged, and the market cap for different coins has skyrocketed. Ever since the bull run kicked off in 2024, multiple blockchain projects have been launched to capitalize on this.

Illivum recently announced an NFT project that merges two fields, horology and blockchain, by partnering with Casio G-shock while creating NFTs.

According to Kieran Warwick, the Co-Founder of Illuvium, “The G-SHOCK x Illuvium collab isn’t just a drop; it’s about bringing something fresh and exciting to the community. With the market turning up and new energy in the crypto space, this is the perfect moment to release a collection that combines nostalgia, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship.”

While Illuvium was founded in 2022, it dominated the market quickly, with major partnerships and a huge revenue of about $12.1 million.

The Illuvium Beyond x G-SHOCK Wave 3 Collection features six different characters. Illuvitars are distinguished by a unique style and allure that blends smoothly with the G-Shock on their hands. For instance, Earth Dakota is known for his fighting skills, while Flare was created with a protector-like look. Examples of other characters include Pho, Lynx, Archos, and Aapon.

Featuring three different background colors, the Wave 3 collection highlights every character in a stylish manner. Each Illuvitar comes with a G-shock that matches its background and character traits.

Anyone who purchases 20 characters will also get the Illuvium Beyond x G-SHOCK watch in its physical form. With that said, Wave 3 Collection Illuvitars will be available until December 22, and each one retails at $35.