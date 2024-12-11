 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

HOKA’s trail boot is getting a lightweight, cushioned upgrade

HOKA releases new trail boot

By
grey trail boot against white background
HOKA / HOKA

HOKA is no stranger to creating trail boots or running sneakers that look chic and hold up throughout the day. That is why for their latest release, HOKA is upgrading their trail offerings with a new boot that is meant to function all day and for long adventurous journeys. The newest trail footwear from the company is meant to be all-terrain footwear that is lightweight yet practical. Although the new silhouette seems oversized and chunky, it’s lighter and upgraded from the brand’s previous trail offerings. Made with more technical and comfortable features, this boot is perfect for those looking to upgrade their hiking footwear. 

HOKA GORE-TEX Kaha 3

side view of beige trail boot
HOKA / HOKA

Offered in four distinct neutral colorways, the Kaha 3 GTX is crafted using waterproof nubuck leather and GORE-TEX Invisible Fit footwear, made for a more comfortable finish. For extra traction, the boots come with a One-piece Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug. The Kaha 3 GTX also comes equipped with extra cushion in the midsole with a new dual-density sugarcane EVA midsole. This new HOKA design will come in the trail boot option, as well as in low-top sneaker variety. The low-top sneaker option will be available in three of the four colorways: green, black, and beige. Ranging from $220-$240, both variations of the design will be available via HOKA’s web store soon. While there is no exact date to expect the new Kaha 3 GTX, fans can sign up to be notified now. Expected to be another comfortable option from HOKA, this trail release is a modern upgrade for your hiking needs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Tecovas launches first work boot with their signature western charm
Tecovas launches their first work boot
man wearing cowboy work boots

For anyone looking to add Western touches to their closet, brands like Tecovas are some of the go-to options. While they have more than enough cowboy boots to pick from, their recent collection will add to their growing range. Recently, the brand launched its first work boot that combines the need for a rugged shoe with a Western feel. As part of their first Work collection, Tecovas is introducing three new designs to the lineup which balance style with foot protection and support. With Westernwear on the rise, thanks to the popularity of shows like Yellowstone, this new collection is a must-have for any worker. Although these boots have an undoubted Western inspiration, they are still versatile and practical for almost any wardrobe. 
Tecovas’ Work Collection

 

Read more
A.P.C.’s new slippers are the definition of casual comfort
A.P.C. and Subu release new slippers
faux fur slippers in black

There’s no denying the influence the slipper design has had on footwear trends in the last seasons. While certain brands have iconic slipper silhouettes that will always be classics, more brands are joining in on the trend to create their cozy footwear. Recently, A.P.C. announced their partnership with Japanese brand Subu to create the ultimate luxury slip-on that combines warmth and style. For this collaboration, both brands have released five slipper models for the season that are great finishing pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe. 
A.P.C x Subu winter sandal collection

 

Read more
JD Sports just dropped three exclusive New Balance colors – and you’ll want to snag all three
New Balance and JD Sports release exclusive sneaker
black jd sports new balance sneakers

Fresh off the heels of their previous exclusive New Balance drops, JD Sports is once again unveiling three colorways in a brand-new sneaker pack. Based on an archival New Balance design, these new hues are a modern take on an old favorite. While maintaining the retro look of the sneaker, these new tones are anything but dated. With a hue for every type of dresser, this exclusive pack is the perfect way to wear your favorite style in a colorway that isn’t as popular as the rest. 
JD Sports New Balance 1000 pack

 

Read more