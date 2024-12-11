HOKA’s trail boot is getting a lightweight, cushioned upgrade

HOKA is no stranger to creating trail boots or running sneakers that look chic and hold up throughout the day. That is why for their latest release, HOKA is upgrading their trail offerings with a new boot that is meant to function all day and for long adventurous journeys. The newest trail footwear from the company is meant to be all-terrain footwear that is lightweight yet practical. Although the new silhouette seems oversized and chunky, it’s lighter and upgraded from the brand’s previous trail offerings. Made with more technical and comfortable features, this boot is perfect for those looking to upgrade their hiking footwear.

HOKA GORE-TEX Kaha 3

Offered in four distinct neutral colorways, the Kaha 3 GTX is crafted using waterproof nubuck leather and GORE-TEX Invisible Fit footwear, made for a more comfortable finish. For extra traction, the boots come with a One-piece Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug. The Kaha 3 GTX also comes equipped with extra cushion in the midsole with a new dual-density sugarcane EVA midsole. This new HOKA design will come in the trail boot option, as well as in low-top sneaker variety. The low-top sneaker option will be available in three of the four colorways: green, black, and beige. Ranging from $220-$240, both variations of the design will be available via HOKA’s web store soon. While there is no exact date to expect the new Kaha 3 GTX, fans can sign up to be notified now. Expected to be another comfortable option from HOKA, this trail release is a modern upgrade for your hiking needs.