Get ready for Diemme and Hiking Patrol’s patent leather design

Fresh off their recent collaboration with Dover Street Market, adidas and Brain Dead have already announced their next project. With an interesting and bold new sneaker, the two brands have taken their love for texture to the next level. Using one of adidas’ iconic silhouettes, Brain Dead has tapped into the use of a hairy material to modernize the classic design. While the newly announced sneaker might not be the most versatile or minimalist shoe, it’s certainly an eye-catching design that’ll create a statement moment. Along with the eclectic exterior design, this shoe comes equipped with some of adidas’ most premium footwear features, making it an optimal choice. While fans will still have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on a pair, there’s no doubt this adidas x Brain Dead collaboration will create major waves again.

Brain Dead x adidas Forest Hills “Violet Tone”

Based on the classic adidas Forest Hills silhouette, the newest collaboration is nothing like the original sneaker released in 1976. While the Forest Hills sneaker was once considered a staple tennis sneaker, its lack of release has converted it into an archival design last seen in 2018. With the addition of a dark green hairy suede upper and burgundy accents throughout the shoe, Brain Dead has injected new life into this once-forgotten sneaker. Completing the design are off-white leather stripes and lining, which balance out some of the moodier hues found on the uppers. Continuing the use of bold hues, Brain Dead has also added touches of lime green on the tongue and insoles. Rounding out the design is a black sole, which adds edge to an already bold design. While there’s no doubt the shaggy suede uppers won’t appeal to the most minimalist dresser, it’s certainly a bold texture that’ll add depth and visual interest to any look. For those itching to add a pair to their closet, the rumored release date has this sneaker in stock in April 2025.