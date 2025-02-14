 Skip to main content
Get ready for Diemme and Hiking Patrol’s patent leather design

Hiking Patrol, Diemme release new sneaker

By
back side view of black patent leather shoes
Hiking Patrol / Hiking Patrol

Re-released in 2019, the Movida Calcio design is a classic of the Diemme lineup. While the silhouette remains an iconic Diemme staple, the brand has once again joined forces with Hiking Patrol to bring the sneaker to the next level. With different materials and a monochromatic look, the Movida Calcio has become the ultimate sleek sneaker. While its chunkier structure might give the illusion of a hiking sneaker, this new collaborative design is meant to act as your go-to shoe for your everyday errands. Created with practicality in mind, this sneaker is your all-around sleek sneaker with the versatility to go with almost any outfit. Inspired by urban streets and soccer cleats, the new sneaker is far from your basic casual sneaker.

Elevate your errands with the Movida Calcio 2.0

overhead pair of black patent sneakers
Hiking Patrol / Hiking Patrol

The Movida Clacio 2.0 is made of black patent leather, tonal stitching, and a leather lining. Its all-black colorway makes it ultra-sleek. Inspired by classic soccer cleats, this sneaker also has a fold-over tongue for a small statement touch. In addition to the rubber-reinforced toe caps, the sneaker has Vibram N-Oil compound outsoles for added durability and traction. For $420, this sneaker is available on Hiking Patrol and Diemme’s websites as well as select third-party retailers. While not your average casual sneaker, the comfort and practicality included in the technical features of the sneaker allow for this design to become a new go-to favorite. Suited for those who seek a sleeker yet statement errand shoe, the Movida Calcio is again making waves in the footwear world.

