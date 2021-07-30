Take Advantage of Nordstrom’s Personal Styler To Get Ready for Special Occasions

When you get ready for a special occasion, it’s important to adopt your own personal style. Besides making you look better, a personal style helps you feel better. After all, we’re all individuals, which means we each have our own look that works for us. The only issue, though, is it can be difficult to define your personal look. That’s where Nordstorm’s Virtual Styling Services can help you out. Nordstrom’s Virtual Styling Services provide a bespoke experience, like having your very own personal stylist but without needing to leave your home. Start with a Style Quiz, consult with Nordstrom Stylists, and even book a free video chat with a stylist to choose clothing, accessories, and personal products that define your unique style. Nordstrom’s Personal Styling works because it focuses on a personal connection, the convenience of virtual services, and products selected to match and define your personal style.

The Nordstrom Personal Styler is an integral component of Nordstrom’s Trunk Club box service. As a Trunk Club subscriber, which you can start or stop at any time, you can have trunks of clothing sent to you as regularly as you like. Shipping is free and you only pay for what you keep — return shipments are free, too.

Trunk Club shipments encompass different styles, occasions, and budgets. Unlike some subscription services, you’re not tied to anything. You simply request a Trunk Club box when you want some new clothes. It’s ideal if you’re not quite sure what you’re planning or even when you might need the clothing.

Nordstrom’s Trunk Club works well for every occasion. Want to look extra good for a presentation at work? You can pick out a style that suits that need. You can select casual wear for a beach visit just as easily as find the ideal look for a hot date coming up. With the Personal Styler, the Trunk Club is your buddy in fashion, encouraging you to try something new and create the best look for your body.

Of course, none of this would be much use if you didn’t know what to buy, and that’s where the Nordstrom Style Quiz and other Style-defining services come in. The Style Quiz works like a personal stylist who visits virtually via a web browser from the convenience of your own home.

All you need to do is think about your budget, the colors you prefer to wear, and it’s helpful to know your size, too. From there, the Nordstrom Style Quiz offers plenty of advice, suggesting the brands and a style that might work for you in creating your personal look. The beauty here is that it comes up with suggestions that you might not have previously thought of (especially if you’re not knowledgeable about clothing) and encourages you to try something new.

Nordstrom Trunk Club items typically range from $50 to $300 as you’d expect from one of the best affordable online clothing stores for men so there’s something for every budget here. The only additional cost is a $25 styling fee but it’s applied toward anything you decide to purchase and is waived for Nordstrom cardmembers.

The Style Quiz may be all you need to take action on defining your personal style and ordering Trunk Club items that are right for you. You can also make an immediate virtual Stylist Connection ask questions or advice. Perhaps most impressively, you can book a free 30-minute virtual video call with a Nordstrom stylist for help with fashion and personal styling tips.

With clothing options ranging from shorts for the summer to smart business wear, the Nordstrom Trunk Club subscription box is your new fashion-conscious friend. If you’re looking to change up your style, this is the ideal service to try. You won’t be disappointed by the results and you just might discover a look you never realized would suit you so well.

To find out more about the Nordstrom Trunk Club and virtual Personal Services, additional Nordstrom resources are available to help you. Click Learn More to connect with an expert stylist, Chat Now for free recommendations, and Connect Now for free style advice anytime, anywhere.

