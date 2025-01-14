Get ready for a new JJJJound and New Balance collaboration

There’s no doubt that JJJJound and New Balance are some of the footwear industry’s most established partnerships. With a series of collaborative sneakers behind them, it’s a consistent pairing you can always count on. For fans of New Balance and JJJJound, these designs allow counting on a versatile and stylish subdued sneaker. Even though they’re collaborative shoes, these sneakers are far from just collector’s items. A staple shoe in any wardrobe, the JJJJound x New Balance partnership continues to impress. In their newest drop, the two brands are working together on another retro design that will certainly become a must-have sneaker for the year.

JJJJound x New Balance 993 in Mushroom/White

As part of one of two new designs set to be released by JJJJound x New Balance, the 993 in Mushroom/White design is a classic shoe to have in your wardrobe for 2025. Crafted with brown and grey mesh and suede uppers, this earth-toned shoe is a lowkey design that prefers versatility over flashiness. Adding a touch of flair is JJJJound’s simple branding placed along the heel and sockliner. Along with the co-branded packaging, the shoe will arrive with a second pair of laces in black that can add another hue to your look. Along with the Mushroom/White hue, the two are set to release a brown and black counterpart later. Those looking to amplify their closet with a versatile pair can purchase the Mushroom/White combination starting January 16 via JJJJound’s web store. On January 17, users can also access the sneaker via New Balance’s website.