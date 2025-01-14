 Skip to main content
Get ready for a new JJJJound and New Balance collaboration

New Balance JJJJound sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

There’s no doubt that JJJJound and New Balance are some of the footwear industry’s most established partnerships. With a series of collaborative sneakers behind them, it’s a consistent pairing you can always count on. For fans of New Balance and JJJJound, these designs allow counting on a versatile and stylish subdued sneaker. Even though they’re collaborative shoes, these sneakers are far from just collector’s items. A staple shoe in any wardrobe, the JJJJound x New Balance partnership continues to impress. In their newest drop, the two brands are working together on another retro design that will certainly become a must-have sneaker for the year. 

JJJJound x New Balance 993 in Mushroom/White

JJJJound New Balance product photo
New Balance / New Balance

As part of one of two new designs set to be released by JJJJound x New Balance, the 993 in Mushroom/White design is a classic shoe to have in your wardrobe for 2025. Crafted with brown and grey mesh and suede uppers, this earth-toned shoe is a lowkey design that prefers versatility over flashiness. Adding a touch of flair is JJJJound’s simple branding placed along the heel and sockliner. Along with the co-branded packaging, the shoe will arrive with a second pair of laces in black that can add another hue to your look. Along with the Mushroom/White hue, the two are set to release a brown and black counterpart later. Those looking to amplify their closet with a versatile pair can purchase the Mushroom/White combination starting January 16 via JJJJound’s web store. On January 17, users can also access the sneaker via New Balance’s website.

Adidas wants to get you ready for the Boston Marathon
Train in functional style with this set developed for the marathon
Adidas Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon has been a staple in the Northeast for over a century and a quarter. Bringing people from all over the world to run the 26.2 miles along a handful of neighborhoods in the greater Boston area every third Monday in April, known as Patriots Day. While it is one of the most coveted races, it isn't about winning (Ethiopian Sisay Lemma and Kenyan Hellen Obiri, last year's winners, would argue that point); it is mostly about getting together and accomplishing something you never thought possible. This year, Adidas wants you to be prepared in the best way you can be with a new set made specifically for the marathon. The Adidas Boston Marathon Collection is now available, which is the perfect timing for you to start training for the marathon.
Made from recycled materials

Many people will be asking for donations leading up to the big race day. They will run for causes, be it cancer or hunger or any of a dozen causes and organizations they want to use the marathon as their megaphone for. Adidas is setting their goal of running for the planet by making this set out of 70% recycled material, limiting the impact this has on our Earth, and making sure that our grandchildren get to run in the race as well. People have been running in this race since 1897, and now that this set exists, maybe you can set a record or at least catch Sisay and Hellen.

CNCPTS and Canada Goose’s new sneaker is plucked from the skies
CNCPTS, Canada Goose release new sneaker
close up on green laces

Made to trek through rough terrain easily, the new release from CNCPTS and Canada Goose is a lesson in high-quality construction. As part of a high-quality performance collection, the newest collaborative sneaker from the two brands comes with a sleek and majestic colorway. Inspired by the many colors of the aurora borealis, the latest sneaker is all about intentional features and designs that deliver. While the collection has interesting and statement features, the sneakers ultimately complete the look. Available in one colorway, this sneaker is ideal for all of the adventures you have coming up. 
CNCPTS / Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker High

Crafted using a premium collar with waterproof zippers and stretch collars for comfort, the sneaker has a relaxed fit that doesn’t constrain the foot yet comes with the ultimate protection. Equipped with a rubberized leather wrap, the sneaker is ideal for battling the elements while staying warm. Inside the shoe, the Glacier Trail Sneaker is made with an HDry membrane, an innovative creation that ensures 100% waterproof protection and flexibility. 

Asics, atmos try to bring back this bright feature in a new sneaker release
atmos, ASICS release new sneaker
overhead view of black and grey sneakers

After a year of incredible collaborations, atmos and ASICS are finishing the year with their brightest sneaker yet. Looking to tap into a popular childhood sneaker feature, their newest drop is all about a unique shoe, unlike anything they’ve released this year. Ushering in their fifth collaboration of the year, the latest sneaker follows suit with innovation and one-of-a-kind details you won’t find elsewhere. Coupled with Asics’ performance technology, the newest sneaker is crafted with everything you need to start the new year with a statement. 
atmos x ASICS GT-2160 “Tapetum”

Crafted with black mesh uppers and silver overlays, ASICS and atmos’ newest sneaker is the brightest and sleekest design from the pair yet. Using reflective 3M detailing, the new ‘Tapetum’ sneaker is all about creating a ‘glow-in-the-dark’ inspired effect in low light. Inside the sneaker is a camo-patterned insole in grey and black for a stealth look. Completing the look is a black foam midsole for extra comfort and cushion. The collaborative’s name comes from the inspiration behind the design, the reflective tapetum lucidum layer you see in animal eyes. 

