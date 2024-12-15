 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

JJJJound and New Balance’s new shoe is the perfect end-of-year sneaker

JJJJound, New Balance release dark new sneaker

By
close up on hang tag and GORE-TEX logo on sneaker
JJJJound / JJJJound

While we’ve grown accustomed to New Balance’s collaborations bringing forth various color schemes and combinations, their newest partnership is a sleeker style for the athletic company. For their third release together, JJJJound and New Balance use their construction and style techniques to create a shoe full of ‘balance.’ Inspired by the idea of balance, the concept of the sneaker is to have a durable and stable design while still looking chic and fashion-forward. Just in time to round out the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, this new release brings a moodier take on an established New Balance silhouette. Although there are plenty of collaborations from New Balance, this partnership with JJJJound is unlike the others. 

JJJJound x New Balance 2002R GORE-TEX

side view of New Balance black sneaker
JJJJound / JJJJound

Crafted using all-black mesh and leather, this new design from JJJJound and New Balance is a darker and moodier side of the athletic brand than we are used to. While the entire shoe dons a black hue, there are hints of blue found around the heel where the 2002R branding is located. Tonal vamp overlays, rubber outsoles, and an N-ERGY midsole are some of the features that give the sneaker some of the classic New Balance look. Completed with toggle lacing, this sneaker is ready for just about anything. Inside, a waterproof lining helps protect against anything the winter season has prepared. Those keen to round out their winter lineup can purchase the 2002R GORE-TEX via JJJJound’s web store starting December 18 and New Balance on December 20. Made to withstand all of the winter elements, this JJJJound and New Balance release is another collaboration that seems to hit a perfect stride. Unlike recent sneakers full of lively and vibrant hues, this release is for those looking for a more versatile option with all the technical features you need. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
District Vision and New Balance’s new trail shoe might be their best collab yet
District Vision, New Balance new trail sneaker
white sneaker from district vision and new balance

Although District Vision and New Balance have collaborated an impressive four times, their latest collaboration is one of their sleekest designs yet. Released in two colorways, the newest sneaker is all about using organic lines and materials over cutting-edge details. Through innovative processes and footwear technology, the latest collaborative sneaker differs from the rest favoring features over out-of-the-box designs. A simple and understated silhouette, the new release is a versatile and adaptable shoe that can easily fit into any wardrobe. While fans of larger-than-life designs might feel underwhelmed by the sleek and minimalist sneaker, this new release shows how even trail shoes can be sophisticated and timeless. Made to transcend the trends, this sneaker is necessary for anyone who favors quality construction and materials. 
District Vision + New Balance Hierro V8 Trail Running Shoe

 

Read more
New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore celebrates five years of style with a new sneaker
New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore release new shoe
pair of new balance sneakers

The partnership between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore is nothing short of a love match. After five years of stylish collaborations, the pair have again finished the year with another sneaker release. When these two brands work together the result will be trendy, exclusive, and practical. Although the pairing has only been around for half a decade, the brands have successfully released sneaker after sneaker that encapsulates both brands perfectly. New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore are returning to one of their very first partnerships for what might be their last collaboration of the year. Reviving the very first shoe of their collaboration, both brands have updated the silhouette to showcase just how far the East Coast-based brands have come. 
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 997

Returning to the Made in the USA 997, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are remixing their original collaborative sneaker for a more colorful design. Using mixed materials, multi-colored silhouettes, suede overlays, and mesh underlays the sneaker boasts a more refined yet fun look than its predecessor. The ENCAP midsole and rubber outsole complete the design giving the sneaker a premium look from the inside out. Along with the multi-colored sneaker, the pair have released numerous clothing items that pair perfectly with the footwear. Donning colors like olive green, red, yellow, and blue, this sneaker is anything but subtle or minimalist. Available via Aimé Leon Dore’s web store, the sneaker retails for $220. While the collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, their newest sneaker drop is the perfect culmination of five years of style and iconic silhouettes.

Read more
A.P.C.’s new slippers are the definition of casual comfort
A.P.C. and Subu release new slippers
faux fur slippers in black

There’s no denying the influence the slipper design has had on footwear trends in the last seasons. While certain brands have iconic slipper silhouettes that will always be classics, more brands are joining in on the trend to create their cozy footwear. Recently, A.P.C. announced their partnership with Japanese brand Subu to create the ultimate luxury slip-on that combines warmth and style. For this collaboration, both brands have released five slipper models for the season that are great finishing pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe. 
A.P.C x Subu winter sandal collection

 

Read more