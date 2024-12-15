JJJJound and New Balance’s new shoe is the perfect end-of-year sneaker

While we’ve grown accustomed to New Balance’s collaborations bringing forth various color schemes and combinations, their newest partnership is a sleeker style for the athletic company. For their third release together, JJJJound and New Balance use their construction and style techniques to create a shoe full of ‘balance.’ Inspired by the idea of balance, the concept of the sneaker is to have a durable and stable design while still looking chic and fashion-forward. Just in time to round out the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, this new release brings a moodier take on an established New Balance silhouette. Although there are plenty of collaborations from New Balance, this partnership with JJJJound is unlike the others.

JJJJound x New Balance 2002R GORE-TEX

Crafted using all-black mesh and leather, this new design from JJJJound and New Balance is a darker and moodier side of the athletic brand than we are used to. While the entire shoe dons a black hue, there are hints of blue found around the heel where the 2002R branding is located. Tonal vamp overlays, rubber outsoles, and an N-ERGY midsole are some of the features that give the sneaker some of the classic New Balance look. Completed with toggle lacing, this sneaker is ready for just about anything. Inside, a waterproof lining helps protect against anything the winter season has prepared. Those keen to round out their winter lineup can purchase the 2002R GORE-TEX via JJJJound’s web store starting December 18 and New Balance on December 20. Made to withstand all of the winter elements, this JJJJound and New Balance release is another collaboration that seems to hit a perfect stride. Unlike recent sneakers full of lively and vibrant hues, this release is for those looking for a more versatile option with all the technical features you need.