atmos, New Balance goes aquatic in new sneaker collaboration

atmos, New Balance release sneaker

By
navy blue and black sneakers against white background
atmos/Instagram / atmos

If New Balance has mastered one thing in the last couple of seasons, it’s the art of thematic collaborations. Recent collaborations from the brand have seen the athletic company push the limits on design and details to fit perfectly with their project. In their newest collaboration, New Balance and atmos have taken the nautical theme and created a practical and chic sneaker that will dazzle year-round. Taking in details and nods from the deep sea, the new collaboration between the two brands is ideal for those looking for a special sneaker that doesn’t feel gimmicky. In an easy-to-style colorway and with all of New Balance’s known technical features, there’s no reason why this sneaker won’t be on top of your wish list. 

atmos x New Balance 1906D

navy blue and black sneakers against white background
atmos/Instagram / atmos

Taking on New Balance’s 1906 sneaker, both brands have given the techy shoe an oceanic upgrade. Crafted using a deep blue colorway with mesh and suede overlays, it’s clear to see the inspiration behind the design. The use of mixed materials gives the illusion of the various finds you would see in the depths of the ocean. The rugged texture and chunkiness of the design give way to a practical sneaker that can easily find a place in your closet. While it’s obvious that both brands found inspiration for the sneaker under the ocean, its silhouette and color scheme still make it appealing for everyday wear. Fans of the sneaker will first be able to get their hands on the oceanic design via a raffle hosted on atmos’ web store on December 13th. Afterward, a global launch will take place on December 21 online and in-store.

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
