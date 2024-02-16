 Skip to main content
Gucci sale: Save on 115 pairs of sneakers and shoes today

Victoria Garcia
A man wearing the Ace tennis sneakers.
Mr. Porter

Calling all Gucci fans. We have a sale that you are not going to want to miss. You can now grab select styles of the brand’s coveted footwear at discounted prices on Gilt. You will find 115 different styles on sale that include sandals, sneakers, slides, boots, oxfords and loafers. All of these high-end shoes will add a stylish and luxurious accessory to your wardrobe.

No matter what your style is, you will find a Gucci shoe during this sale that you will immediately fall in love with. Not sure where to start? Click the button below to start browsing the discounted footwear available and keep reading to shop our top selections.

What you should buy during the Gucci sale

Let us start off by saying that the right loafers can make you as stylish as a movie icon. And luckily for you, there are a few loafer options available during the Gucci sale. You can shop the Horsebit Leather Loafer for $624, the Web Leather Loafer for $660, the Jordaan Leather Loafer for $680, the GG Suede and Leather Loafer for $700 or the GG Buckle Supreme Canvas and Leather Loafer for $810. You can still keep it dressy with Web Leather Driver for $449 or the Web Leather Oxford for $629 which are all some of the best shoes for your suit.

If you are looking for something more casual, there are a bunch of sneaker, boot, slide and sandal options. For sandal and slide styles, try the Leather & Mesh Sandal for $378, the Web Rubber Slide Sandal for $310 and the Jumbo GG Canvas Slide for $411. Those who are obsessed with adding sneakers to their collection should check out the Ultrapace Leather & Mesh Sneaker for $427, the Band Ace Leather Sneaker for $459, the Basket Demetra Sneaker for $520, the High-Top Leather Sneaker for $632 or the Ace Web GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Sneaker for $650. Some of these sneakers can be for business casual occasions and should be considered the five best styles every man should own.

Hurry up and grab yourself a pair or two of designer shoes before the sale ends. Head to Gilt to get your shopping started ASAP.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
