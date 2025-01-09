Mark Zuckerberg rocks a luxurious Gruebel Forsey Hand Made 1

Mark Zuckerberg rocked a Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1, worth $900,000, as he explained policy changes Meta plans to implement in a recent video.

The Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 is an exquisite and rare timepiece, limited to just three pieces a year. Since this is a hand-crafted watch, a lot of effort goes into the whole process. Every single component, from the mechanical gears and wheels to the open dial, is crafted and polished by hand.

It takes about 6,000 hours to craft a single piece—the price tag makes sense once you take this into consideration.

Featuring a white gold dial, the Gruebel Forsey is a symbol of luxury and high-quality horology. Thanks to the open dial design, the Hand Made 1 offers beautiful views of components featured in the caliber.

Mark Zuckerberg styled it with a gold chain and a black t-shirt. In recent years, Zuckerberg has rocked high-end timepieces, such as the Patek Philippe ref. 5236P perpetual calendar and a few watches from F.P Journe. The latest addition to his collection is proof of his new affinity for watches.

Ever since Zuckerberg spotted a Richard Mille at Radhika Merchant’s wedding, he’s been intrigued by exquisite timepieces. Mark Zuckerberg said, “ I never really wanted to get a watch but after seeing that I was like, watches are cool.” After that, a legend was born.