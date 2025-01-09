 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Mark Zuckerberg rocks a luxurious Gruebel Forsey Hand Made 1

Zuckerberg's watch collection is growing

By
Mark Zuckerberg Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1
Mark Zuckerberg Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 Meta / Meta

Mark Zuckerberg rocked a Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1, worth $900,000, as he explained policy changes Meta plans to implement in a recent video.

The Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 is an exquisite and rare timepiece, limited to just three pieces a year. Since this is a hand-crafted watch, a lot of effort goes into the whole process. Every single component, from the mechanical gears and wheels to the open dial, is crafted and polished by hand.

Recommended Videos

It takes about 6,000 hours to craft a single piece—the price tag makes sense once you take this into consideration.

Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1
Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 Greubel Forsey / Greubel Forsey

Featuring a white gold dial, the Gruebel Forsey is a symbol of luxury and high-quality horology. Thanks to the open dial design, the Hand Made 1 offers beautiful views of components featured in the caliber.

Mark Zuckerberg styled it with a gold chain and a black t-shirt. In recent years, Zuckerberg has rocked high-end timepieces, such as the Patek Philippe ref. 5236P perpetual calendar and a few watches from F.P Journe. The latest addition to his collection is proof of his new affinity for watches.

Ever since Zuckerberg spotted a Richard Mille at Radhika Merchant’s wedding, he’s been intrigued by exquisite timepieces. Mark Zuckerberg said, “ I never really wanted to get a watch but after seeing that I was like, watches are cool.” After that, a legend was born.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The new Timex watch that retails at $1
Take a look at this Timex Watch that retails at $1
Timex 170th anniversary

To commemorate its 170th anniversary, beloved watch brand Timex will offer 1,000 watches for $1 on November 16th. As a brand that dates back to 1854, Timex is based on the Waterbury Clock Company, so it’s only right that it launches something new into the market to showcase its roots.

First, this limited edition watch draws inspiration from the first Timex watch, which retailed at $1. According to Timex, the 1854 retro Timex piece was “the watch that made the dollar famous,” and that’s the reason why the new 2024 Waterbury limited edition timepiece costs $1.

Read more
LVMH, the company behind TAG Heuer, secures a partnership deal with Formula 1
Everything you need to know about the new partnership deal between Formula 1 and Tag Heuer
Tag Heuer and Formula 1 partnership

Formula 1 has a new 10-year partnership deal with LVMH that will kick off in 2025 during its 75th anniversary. LVMH is a multinational company made up of different subsidiaries, such as TAG Heuer, Moët Hennesy, and Louis Vuitton. Obviously, LVMH's watchmaking Maison—TAG Heuer—is featured in the deal because timekeeping is an important aspect of professional racing, which can't be left out.

According to Formula 1, “ the partnership will bring together the best of these two worlds and provide unparalleled experiences combining thrilling sport and elegant art-de-vivre, wheel-to-wheel racing and time-tested craftsmanship, for enthusiasts, fans and clients.”

Read more
Richard Mille partners up with McLaren on the RM 65-01 McLaren W1
Check out the new Richard Millie RM 65-01 Chronograph McLaren W1
Richard Mille RM 65-01

Richard Mille has just rolled out a new timepiece, the RM-65-01 McLaren W1, which draws inspiration from McLaren’s newest sports car.

Since the team behind this watch was briefed about the car back in 2022, it got some insight into the final design of the McLaren W1 and had enough time to create a unique timepiece.

Read more