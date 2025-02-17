 Skip to main content
Frederique Constant unveils a sleek new Worldtimer Manufacture

New WorldTimer Manufacture has a smaller and compact casing

By
Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture
Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture Watch Angels / Watch Angels

Frederique Constant gave the Worldtimer Manufacture a beautiful makeover. The Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture is a limited-edition collaboration with Watch Angels, taking everything enthusiasts love about the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture and giving it a new size and identity.

The new model has been downscaled into a smaller casing, so the measurements are smaller. It was rolled out with a 40mm casing compared to the original 42mm model—something that can comfortably fit different wrist sizes.

And thanks to the polished finish, this case looks quite stunning and reflects light in an interesting manner. The metallic luster accentuates the blue dial, which comes with white denotations.

The previous model, from 2012, had a date window, but Frederique Constant got rid of that feature. The brand went for a minimalistic look. While the original version was rolled out with a silver world map, the new watch has a less-detailed dial that is quite simple.

Speaking of which, each section has a different type of finish. For instance, the center of the dial is highlighted by a sunburst finish that adds to the whole look.

Designed to take the horological performance to the next level, the 2025 edition runs on the Caliber FC-718, which is composed of 139 components. It’s a movement that delivers a 38-hour power reserve—enough energy to last for two days. It also offers insight into 24 time zones.

Only 718 pieces of the Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture will be launched into the market, and each will retail at $5,000.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
