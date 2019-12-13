A lauded heritage shoemaker is looking toward the future with its latest release, one that’s sure to liven up any tailored holiday ensemble you can dream up. Florsheim — long a brand focused on classic, timeless men’s dress shoes, sneakers, and boots — just dropped the Florsheim Fuel Reflect Capsule Collection, a fashion-forward capsule designed to offer plenty of comfort and eyecatching style through the end of the year and the holiday season.

Florsheim’s Fuel Reflect Capsule Collection (available through both Florsheim and Zappos) takes the classic elements of Florsheim shoes — the sleek, dressy wingtip design — and updates the timeless silhouette in an unexpected way. The capsule features iridescent reflective materials in a series of bold colorways, from a striking silver option (wearable with your sharpest black suit) and a bold, highlighter yellow-esque offering (sure to liven up dark blue denim and a classic white Oxford shirt). Other color options include a seasonally friendly red, a perfect pairing for some tan corduroys and a blue chambray shirt.

The real kicker? The Florsheim Fuel Reflect Capsule draws inspiration from far and wide. The bright colorways of these shoes call to mind neon signs found at shops that originally sold Florsheim across the country. The collection (which retails for $195) is the perfect way to nod toward the past and recognize the future, said John Florsheim, the president and CEO of Weyco Group Incorporated.

Members of the Florsheim team were on hand at an immersive launch event debuting the shoes in a sleek, all-white gallery-style space in New York City recently. Neon and strobe lights bounced off the walls, displaying the shoes on pedestals as guests sipped whiskey cocktails, and the shoes certainly popped against a white backdrop during the event.

“At Florsheim, we always strive to create something new and modern but keeping our heritage and signature aesthetic in mind for our customers,” Florsheim said. “With this new capsule, we stepped outside of an everyday color palette and the materials we used were combined with our latest silhouette that utilizes the modern EVA sole for comfort and look.”

The resulting shoes are affordably priced, sleek enough to deliver all-day comfort and style at the office — and crucially, on the town — and they’re ready for your next holiday party without missing a beat. When searching for some of the best men’s shoes, those are all considerations to keep in mind. As to be expected, Florsheim covers each of those bases quite nicely.

