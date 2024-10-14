Dior, Lewis Hamilton sneaker collab

 Skip to main content
Try and get your hands on Dior and Lewis Hamilton’s new sneakers

If there’s any athlete who knows how to work their luxury brands, it’s Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. The future Ferrari driver has often been lauded as one of the most fashionable athletes in recent times. Hamilton’s unique fashion sense has seen him partner with numerous luxury brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Dior. This latest partnership is now causing waves in the sneaker world, as Dior and Lewis Hamilton unveil the B44 Blade sneaker. A nostalgic sneaker with plenty of modern finishes, it’s not just a reflection of Hamilton’s style, but the importance of a stellar collaboration between celebrities and brands. 

Introducing the B44 Blade sneaker

One of the most prominent features of the B44 Blade sneaker is its shape and size. A voluminous shape inspired by the designs of the 2000s, this shoe is bold and dynamic. Available in four colorways – blue, orange, purple, and green – this sneaker features tonal fabric panels with the “Dior” logo placed on the uppers, heel, and sides. This design comes with the Blade insert on the sole. Fully equipped with modern features, the right shoe also comes with an embedded NFC chip under the sole that serves as a digital certificate of authenticity and early access to the latest Dior news. 

A flashy and bold sneaker design, this shoe also comes with a unique charm that symbolizes the partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Dior. While a unique look, this nostalgic and futuristic design is a stellar fusion between luxury and contemporary styles. Those looking to grab their pair will need to act quickly, as only 1,947 shoes will be released at $1,400 each. 

Buy Now

