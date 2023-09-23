 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We found those iconic Deion Sanders sunglasses, and they’re only $67

Look like Prime, stay winnin' like Prime

Mark McKee
By
Deion Sanders wearing Blenders and mic
Courtesy of Blenders

There are a lot of things that Deion Sanders is good at: baseball, football, and coaching the latter, for instance. But one that he is excelling at off the field is promotion. Sure, he is a name and a face, and it seems like it would be easy. But when you develop your own sunglasses with a brand like Blenders, you feel the need to promote harder than usual. And now, you can snatch up a pair of these viral sunglasses yourself but don’t expect them to show up on your doorstep as fast as they went viral.

Deion Sanders wearing Blenders in a game
Courtesy of Blenders

Creating a viral sensation

Before his Colorado football team took the field and triumphed over rival Colorado State in a double overtime victory, his entire team showed out with their own pair of Prime 21s, the new collaboration between “Neon” Deion and Blenders sunglasses. Of course, that is never enough, as he gifted big names in sports like Stephen A. Smith (sports TV host) and Dwayne Johnson (former wrestler and football monster himself) a pair of their own to promote to their giant followings. Not to mention, another commentator called him out before the game for wearing glasses in interviews. We’re not saying it was orchestrated, but the timing was perfect.

Deion Sanders wearing Blenders getting out of a car
Courtesy of Blenders

Deserving of the viral treatment

“I don’t follow trends, I set trends. I don’t follow styles, I set styles. I never look at someone else and see what they have on. I make you look down on yourself when you see me.” When “Prime Time” entered the GQ style Hall of Fame, he broke down his iconic looks and began with that statement. He has always been a man who goes his own way, and because the man has some of the best styles we’ve seen on an athlete (and anyone else, for that matter), people follow him.

Related

His Prime 21 Blenders sunglasses follow the pattern: Gold-tone hardware and a glossy interior play well off the matte black frame. Of course, you can’t have a “Prime Time” look without a “Prime Time” flare, and the Prime 21s accomplish that by adding the motto of his Colorado team, “We Coming,” on the temples. Coach Prime says it best, “When you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you play good.”

Recommended Videos

Sanders has always taken it to the max when it comes to looking good. When he joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1995, his coveted number 21 was already owned by DB Alundis Brice. When Sanders found out Brice was going to buy a BMW, Sanders purchased it for him a day early and left it in the parking lot with a note that said, “Now give me my damn jersey.” You won’t have to buy a BMW to get your hands on these sunglasses, but you will pay $67 and have to wait for a while to get them. That’s the downside of a viral sensation — but worth the wait.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
An iconic Tag Heuer watch is back, and we couldn’t be happier
The TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper will be the flagship in a series of maritime models
TAG Heuer Skipper watches

TAG Heuer, renowned for its long history in sports timepieces, has an illustrious legacy in various high-level sports, including motor racing, skiing, horse racing, and the Olympic Games. Of course, many horology lovers will know the brand more for its pop culture status, having appeared on the wrist of Jason Bourne, and making a prominent appearance during an episode of Breaking Bad. However, it was the world of high-level yachting that gave birth to one of its most beloved and distinctive chronographs — the iconic "Skipper."After a 40-year hiatus, the Skipper is back; with its brilliant colors and distinctive design, it appeals to both sailing enthusiasts and watch collectors.
A nod to its sailing heritage
After making its debut in 1968, the Skipper immediately gained popularity among both experienced and novice sailors. The earliest models of the Skipper were based on the renowned Carrera chronograph, even if later iterations used the Autavia casing. Today, TAG Heuer pays homage to its maritime past by drawing inspiration for the new generation Skipper from the glassbox Carrera, which was just released.

In sailing regattas when time is of the essence, the TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper's readability is unparalleled. A bezel would have prevented the glassbox from extending all the way to the case's edge, obscuring the clever "curved flange" display and the strategically positioned chronograph counters. This watch performs admirably in all lighting circumstances, enabling sailors to monitor the vital "pre-start" period before the start of the race.

Read more
We tried them all, and this is our favorite Apple Watch Ultra band
Out of all the bands for the Apple Watch Ultra, this one is the best
Apple watch with Orange Alpine Loop

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be the company's most rugged smartwatch. It may be the most rugged smartwatch on the market. It is intended to reach the highest peaks or the deepest depths. It can withstand the most sweltering heat and the blustering freezes without losing its ability to function. Apple boasts that every explorer has a packing list of essentials they need to survive whatever comes their way, and they have done what they can to strap as many as possible to your wrist. But of course, you can't pack for the adventure without the right strap.

With the release of the Apple Watch Ultra, the company had to develop a new line of bands that could also withstand the same environments and temperatures as the watch. What they came up with was an innovative trilogy of bands that can stand with the watch whether you are climbing Mount Everest, traversing the Sahara, trekking the Amazon, on exploring the deepest parts of the ocean. Our favorite of the three is the Alpine Loop, made specifically for the literal peak of exploration on a mountaintop.

Read more
Omega has debuted 11 new Seamaster watches — and they’re incredible
Omega Seamaster Ultra Deep watch close up

 

The Omega Seamaster collection, born in 1948 as part of Omega's centennial celebration, has an incredible history. It was on the wrist of Victor Vescovo when he reached 10, 935 meters in the Mariana Trench in 2019, breaking world records. It was chosen for space missions by NASA when it was wrapped around the wrist of Eugene Cernan on the moon in 1972. It's probably most recognizable to James Bond fans who have seen it worn by Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, from GoldenEye in 1995 to No Time to Die in 2021. It's become one of the most iconic and popular models in the world of horology, thanks to its association with some of the most famous and influential figures in history.

Read more