Hiking boots you can put on hands-free? They’re finally here

Kizik's latest innovation has arrived

When it comes to chunky and oversized boots, there’s one common problem that affects most wearers – the laces. In many cases, these boots are used for exploring the trails or urban centers, regardless, having your laces come undone at any moment is a tedious challenge. These boots are also made to be larger than your typical Chelsea boots, which you can slip on. In Kizik’s latest drop, the brand looks to alleviate these problems with hands-free hiking boots. Easy to access, these boots are meant to be simple, allowing you to focus on anything but your shoelaces. There are plenty of bonuses with this hiking boot, besides its hassle-free promise.

Introducing the Sierra Boulder Boot

On its exterior, the Sierra Boulder boot appears like a rugged and street-style focused hiking boot that you can easily use to transition to your day-to-day activities. Whether on the trails or streets, the boot design is simple enough to easily fit in with anything in your wardrobe. However, on the inside, the boot is equipped with Kizik’s External Flex Arch which allows the boot to compress far enough to slide your foot in and spring up once settled. The midsole and insoles are equipped with a cushioned padding that acts as a spring to give the wearer comfort and support. Available in white pepper and black, the easiness of the boot allows users to feel safe and protected in their shoes without worrying about how they’ll get out of their footwear. These boots are available for $169 via Kizik’s website. 

