Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph debuts

Although the Code 11.59 collection from Audemars Piguet is lengthy and full of sleek options, the brand is adding a new piece to keep under your radar. Their latest release, dubbed Shades of Grey, is exactly what you would expect from a monochrome grey watch. With plenty of details to mesmerize the wearer, the new Code 11.59 timepiece is a modern iteration that brings style more subtly. A refresh of an existing Code 11.59 watch, the Shades of Grey is made to give wearers a darker and moodier feel to their wrist, making it a more versatile piece you can wear in daily situations. The open-worked dial and craftsmanship details make this Code 11.59 watch a stunning successor to the series.

Audemars Piguet’s gray moment

The Shades of Grey watch is similar to previous Code 11.59 pieces, except for a new colorway. Like its predecessors, this piece comes in a 41mm size with a 13.8mm thickness. Sporting an octagonal middle case, the case comes in a black ceramic with a satin-brushed finish. Surrounding the dial is an extra-thin 18-carat white gold bezel, double-curved sapphire crystal, hollowed lugs, white gold pushers, and a white gold crown. The dark grey rubber-coated textured strap with an 18-carat clasp and a black ceramic grip on top of the crown give the watch its casual look that’s perfect for day-to-day activities.

On the front, the intricate bridges on display in the dial offer various shades of grey, making the name clear. Also on display are the calibre 2952 and the components needed to make the watch function. Supporting the three sub-counter dials are a blackened main plate and rhodium-plated silver-grey bridges. Using black and white markings, the sub-counter dials blend perfectly to allow a full view of the gears underneath.

What else you need to know about Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet

Finishing the complete look of this new watch is a pink gold hour and minute hands with a small opening, further allowing a view underneath. The pink gold is also found in the hands of the sub-counter dials, making a cohesive look possible. Included in the hands are luminescent inserts that allow better visibility in low-light situations. With over 100 hand-polished inner angles, this watch is nothing short of intricate and sophisticated. Apart from the intricacies on the outside, this piece has a water resistance of up to 30m.

Any openwork watch will undoubtedly catch the look of many as it’s a spectacular way of appreciating the workings underneath. Those looking to add this special piece to their collection will have to reach out to Audemars Piguet for an appointment to view and purchase the watch. Using pops of subtle color against the grit of different grey tones allows this timepiece to work seamlessly for all watch enthusiasts.

