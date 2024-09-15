 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

There’s a new moody option for fans of Audemars Piguet’s Code 11.59 watch

Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph debuts

By
closeup view on dial from Audemars Piguet watch
Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

Although the Code 11.59 collection from Audemars Piguet is lengthy and full of sleek options, the brand is adding a new piece to keep under your radar. Their latest release, dubbed Shades of Grey, is exactly what you would expect from a monochrome grey watch. With plenty of details to mesmerize the wearer, the new Code 11.59 timepiece is a modern iteration that brings style more subtly. A refresh of an existing Code 11.59 watch, the Shades of Grey is made to give wearers a darker and moodier feel to their wrist, making it a more versatile piece you can wear in daily situations. The open-worked dial and craftsmanship details make this Code 11.59 watch a stunning successor to the series. 

Audemars Piguet’s gray moment

close up on dial for Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph
Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

The Shades of Grey watch is similar to previous Code 11.59 pieces, except for a new colorway. Like its predecessors, this piece comes in a 41mm size with a 13.8mm thickness. Sporting an octagonal middle case, the case comes in a black ceramic with a satin-brushed finish. Surrounding the dial is an extra-thin 18-carat white gold bezel, double-curved sapphire crystal, hollowed lugs, white gold pushers, and a white gold crown. The dark grey rubber-coated textured strap with an 18-carat clasp and a black ceramic grip on top of the crown give the watch its casual look that’s perfect for day-to-day activities.  

Recommended Videos

On the front, the intricate bridges on display in the dial offer various shades of grey, making the name clear. Also on display are the calibre 2952 and the components needed to make the watch function. Supporting the three sub-counter dials are a blackened main plate and rhodium-plated silver-grey bridges. Using black and white markings, the sub-counter dials blend perfectly to allow a full view of the gears underneath. 

What else you need to know about Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet 

look at Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph
Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

Finishing the complete look of this new watch is a pink gold hour and minute hands with a small opening, further allowing a view underneath. The pink gold is also found in the hands of the sub-counter dials, making a cohesive look possible. Included in the hands are luminescent inserts that allow better visibility in low-light situations. With over 100 hand-polished inner angles, this watch is nothing short of intricate and sophisticated. Apart from the intricacies on the outside, this piece has a water resistance of up to 30m.

Any openwork watch will undoubtedly catch the look of many as it’s a spectacular way of appreciating the workings underneath. Those looking to add this special piece to their collection will have to reach out to Audemars Piguet for an appointment to view and purchase the watch. Using pops of subtle color against the grit of different grey tones allows this timepiece to work seamlessly for all watch enthusiasts.

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Why you’ll love Audemars Piguet’s newest Openworked Royal Oak watches
Audemars Piguet debuts trio of new Royal Oak models
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak black ceramic

Like peanut butter and jelly, most things come in pairs, but what about threes? It's a short list, with the likes of The Three Little Pigs, and the Three Musketeers, but not much else. Audemars Piguet clearly wants to change this as they've recently introduced a trio of Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked models.
Audemars Piguet: Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked models

The brand previously introduced a 37mm edition as well as several other 41mm models, and now their newest drop features 41mm models in steel, black ceramic, and 18K yellow gold, all with highly contrasted dials. They feature twin balance wheels, as the name would suggest, not only for precise timekeeping but also for aesthetic purposes — which these days are as important as the tech specs for prospective buyers. Although they weren't a pioneer in double balance mechanisms, Audemars Piguet took an innovative approach by arranging two balance wheels and hairsprings on a single axis, ensuring weight distribution.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: A brief history

Read more
We’re not sure which of these new Frederique Constant watches we like more
Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?
Chronograph Automatic watch

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch. 
Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most. 

Read more
The new MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches offer a colorful, creative twist
MoonSwatch Mission to Earth gets 3 new editions
Swatch Mission to Earth Lave dial

Will Omega and Swatch ever run out of ideas for their MoonSwatch collaborations? Well, just like how the universe is infinite, it appears this partnership may be as well. Previously, MoonSwatch models represented all the major celestial bodies in our solar system, from the Sun to Mars, and all the way up to Pluto, as well as a few special editions like a model with Moonshine gold-plated seconds hands, and one featuring Snoopy. For a long time, Omega and Swatch have sparked curiosity and desperation, with fans left wondering what exactly the new watches will look like, and the wait is finally over.

Omega and Swatch have released 3 new MoonSwatch watches, but this time, these models stay a little closer to home, as they take inspiration from our own planet. The new trio, part of the Mission to Earth series, are based on the natural wonders of our planet as seen from space: Lava, Polar Lights, and Desert.
Omega X Swatch: MoonSwatch Mission on Earth

Read more