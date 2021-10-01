The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Following a seminal 2015 partnership, high-design home destination CB2 returns with a new 2021 collection with Lenny Kravitz’s Kravitz Design.

The extensive collection weaves together design inspired by African textiles, Parisian vibes, and, of course, a rock n’ roll edge. Sprawling into home areas, the assortment oozes the rock star’s seductive bohemian energy and features CB2’s quintessential materials like rich woods, modern frames, and metals mixed with bold prints and customizable upholstery.

“Our first collaboration with Kravitz Design was really a turning point,” CB2 president Ryan Turf said in a press release. “Together we’ve found a new openness to take more risks in pattern, materials, and scale while still holding true to our collective vision of making great design.”

This unapologetically global collection includes livable luxury and quality craftsmanship in its lighting, metals, and fabric patterns. Mixing natural materials on lamp shades with reactive glazes, for example, and adding an artisanal and handcrafted touch to rattan lighting pieces that exude scale and warmth.

The partnership also combines fresh metal use, which can be found on an aluminum dining table with bronze finish and in polished nickel accents across bedroom and dining pieces.

In the living room, hip corduroy upholstery fabric brings texture to the collection, pairing with a plywood base on the Vaneri Black Corduroy Chair. All Kravitz Design upholstery prints in the assortment, in fact, allow for customization.

“The new collection is based on a mélange of places, things, and people that I have encountered through my travels,” Kravitz said in a statement. “This new assortment reflects that elevated aesthetic, focusing on quality, craftsmanship, and high-design.”

The CB2 x Kravitz Design collection includes more than 70 new products across the home. In the office, the Paseo Carved Wood Credenza is manufactured with FSC-certified white oak that’s stained with carbon black, white and dark walnut.

And in the bedroom, the Sojourn Printed Ogo Bed is where polished nickel and geometric fabrics meet. This aligns well atop the Ramble Black and Natural Rug, made of 100% jute (at 16-18 knots per sq. inch) with a bold tan and black pattern influenced by African Kuba Cloth.

“Home should be a place where you feel like yourself and your spirit is comfortable,” Kravitz said.

The collection is available now exclusively at cb2.com. Products range in price from $8 to $2,399.

