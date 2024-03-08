Bob's Watches auctions vintage Omega and Rolex watches for men

 Skip to main content
Bob’s Watches is auctioning 4 iconic vintage Rolex and Omega timepieces

If your Omega or Rolex watches for men collection just isn’t complete, check out the Fresh Finds Spring 2024 auction by Bob’s Watches. Four gorgeously stunning wristwatches are going up for sale on the esteemed site that specializes in landing those pre-owned and used luxury pieces in a new home. All things get better with age, and these pieces of wrist candy are no exception.

The vintage watches to watch out for

A main draw of the watches is that each one comes directly from the original buyer. If you can’t buy new, knowing only one person has been the proud owner of the piece is the next best thing. As with all things vintage, time has given these watches character and a uniqueness that other Rolex and Omega watches won’t have.

Vintage Omega Speedmaster 145.022

  • Opening bid $9,000
  • Expected to go for $10,000 to $15,000
This sleek, 1970s vintage Omega Speedmaster 145.022 comes straight from its only owner. Age has done nothing but give the piece more character. Notice the patina turning details on the dial a delicious chocolate color from the original black and age, taking the bezel’s color to a beautiful deep gray. If your bid wins, you could take this wristwatch home with an Italian leather strap or pick from selected colors.

Vintage Rolex 1015 Explorer “Full Set, Frog Foot”

  • Opening bid $9,000
  • Expected to go for $10,000 to $20,000

You can thank the original owner’s wife for the vintage Rolex 1015 Explorer “Full Set, Frog Foot” wristwatch going up for auction. The 1971 Rolex is being sold with the original full kit, papers, box, booklets, and more, which is about as good as it gets. The quirky detail of the “Frog Foot” dial delivers a touch of whimsy to an otherwise classic timepiece.

Vintage Rolex Submariner 5513 Maxi Dial

  • Opening bid $9,000
  • Expected to go for $10,000 to $20,000

A vintage 1981 Rolex Submariner 5513 Maxi Dial watch could be yours for the right price. While this piece doesn’t come with original papers or the box, there are other details to make up for it, like the zigzag “S” in Submariner on the dial. If you want something more personal and romantic, this Rolex has something no other has. You’ll find the engraving, “To Lee Love Always Ruth 1-30-82,” on the back case, as the watch was a gift from Ruth to her diver husband, Lee.

Vintage Rolex GMT-Master 1675 Root Beer

  • Opening bid $9,000
  • Expected to go for $10,000 to $20,000

If you don’t get excited about this watch, we can’t be friends. This 1979 vintage Rolex GMT-Master 1675 Root Beer has so much going for it. There are brilliant details to take in, like the gold Jubilee and stainless-steel bracelet, and the way the brown dial has aged to a gorgeous purple that earned it a new nickname of Grape Soda that makes the honey color of the bottom of the bezel pop. This one also comes with the hang tag, box, Rolex card holder, and the actual receipt from the sale in Saudi Arabia by the original owners.

Bid on a classic, vintage wristwatch, or just creep on the auction to see what the pieces actually sell for. Whether you love Omega watches or Rolex watches, there is something for every collector in the Bob’s Watches Family Jewels auction lineup.

