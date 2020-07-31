The music of the late Bob Marley needs no introduction — nor does his legendary style and his love for denim. It’s only fitting then, that All-American jean brand Wrangler partnered with Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley to deliver Wrangler x Bob Marley Collection, a denim capsule line emblazoned with the Jamaican singer’s iconography.

Like her father, Cedella’s accomplishments are seemingly endless. She’s a Grammy-winning singer, a fashion designer, and the director of the Bob Marley Foundation, and her collaboration with Wrangler celebrates what would have been Bob Marley’s 75th birthday this year.

“2020 has been all about celebrating daddy’s 75th birthday with a multitude of fun and thoughtful activations in honor of his legacy,” Cedella Marley recently told Rolling Stone. “What we didn’t anticipate was a pandemic, and such global devastation and social unrest, so it was crucial for us to use our platform and partnerships for the greater good in helping lift others more than ever, not just with his music and message, but with real concrete actions, too.”

Wrangler’s Vice President of Global Brand Marketing tells The Manual that the heritage brand worked diligently with Cedella Marley to capture Bob Marley’s “spiritedness, strength, and courage.”

It’s no surprise then, that the 11-piece collection is a festive homage to Bob Marley’s laid-back, casually cool style. One of our favorite pieces is the aptly named Icon Denim Jacket, which features Boy Scout-like badges of his famed lyrics. Marley’s music and his sunny disposition are also captured through the “Positive Vibes” tee, another classic t-shirt that could become a staple of your summer wardrobe — all it’s missing is some of Bob Marley’s music playing over your home speaker system, right?

When it comes to your shirting rotation, the Tuff Gong Denim Shirt is a worthy addition. True to Marley’s activism, the collection also includes the boldly designed “Get Up, Stand Up” graphic t-shirt, incorporating Marley’s legendary phrase into a red-and-black design that wouldn’t look out of place paired with, of course, dark-wash denim (he’s also appeared onstage wearing a Wrangler tee).

Wrangler will also donate $25,000 to the Bob Marley Foundation, which will directly aid Jamaica’s Black community.

“While it has always been a focus of ours, we knew it was super important to ensure our collaborations also help provide relief to those in need,” Cedella Marley told Rolling Stone. “We are excited to continue to celebrate daddy and his message of love and unity, especially during these difficult times.”

