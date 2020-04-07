If you’re a jeans-and-sneakers kind of person, but you also care about this weird and wondrous planet we’re all spinning around on, here’s the look for you.

Jacket: Buck Mason Oil Cloth Bomber in Black

This is a slim-fit bomber, so it’s more flattering than the rounded 80s bomber silhouette. The jacket’s made from a lightweight fabric that’s been waxed to make it water repellant, which means it’s perfect for springtime when a little rain may still be in the forecast. The black or dark olive color will work well with just about everything. Best of all, Buck Mason’s quality garments are made to last.

Jeans: DL 1961 Nick Slim in Pitch

This is a great slim-fit cut— lean thigh and tapered ankle. Slim fit jeans are the perfect option for those who shy away from skinny jeans, but find straight jeans schlubby or unflattering. As a company, DL1969 is weaving their own fabrics in-house from organic cotton and cellulose fibers like Tencel, which is made up of wood pulp sourced from sustainable tree farms. They also use just eight gallons of water to create each pair, compared to the industry average of 1,500 gallons.

Tee: Alternative Apparel Raglan Henley shirt

Alternative Apparel makes super soft tees that are also eco-friendly. They were one of the first apparel companies to source organic and recycled materials, while still offering cool, classic designs. This baseball henley has just enough detail to keep you out of sartorial snoozeville. Baseball tees look great on sculpted chests and arms, and unbuttoning a couple henley buttons adds a bit of sex appeal. The light grey and black color combo effortlessly ties this whole look together.

Shoe: Nothing New Men’s Low Top in Black

One of the most sustainable fits we’ve come across, these low-tops are made with Better Canvas, a fabric woven from recycled plastic bottles, and each pair repurposes five plastic bottles. Nothing New also uses post-industrial fishing nets to create the shoe’s counter, that semi-circle that goes behind your heel to hold it in place. This closed-circle sourcing is repurposing the plastics that can end up in our oceans. In addition, these shoes have a classic style similar to Converse’s Chuck Taylor. They’re available in a high-top version and a range of classic colors.

Bag: Tentree, Brooklyn Backpack in Black $68

Tentree not only sells sustainable products manufactured in ethical factories, the brand plants trees to combat global warming. For every item you purchase, Tentree will plant ten trees in your name. To date, they’ve planted 31 million trees around the world. The brand’s Brooklyn Backpack is a solid purchase because it can fit a 15-inch laptop and has a sleek design. It’s made of the patented Repreve Polyester, so each bag is composed of 21 recycled plastic bottles.

Sunglasses: Parafina Tornado S20

Parafina is an eco eyewear company based in Madrid. The company uses 100% recycled materials to make its glasses, with its sourcing extending to plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and wine corks. The brand donates 5% of its profits to educational programs in Paraguay. Best of all, these frames are stylish and offer UV 400 protection. The timeless shape of these frames will work well on most faces, and serve you for many years, as other sunglasses trends come and go. After all, that’s what sustainability is all about.

