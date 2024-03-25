 Skip to main content
Signet rings for men: Up your accessory game with our top picks

The best men's signet rings to add to your wardrobe

Sarah Veldman
By
Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring on model
Mejuri

In the modern era, where fashion trends often oscillate between the contemporary and the nostalgic, one accessory has consistently maintained its allure: the signet ring. Historically regarded as a symbol of lineage, authority, and social status, the signet ring has endured centuries of cultural evolution to emerge once again as a coveted emblem of prestige. From ancient civilizations to contemporary pop culture icons, the journey of men’s signet rings reflects not only the evolution of fashion but also the enduring human desire for identity and connection.

King Charles III is one of the most famous people who rocked a gold signet ring engraved with the esteemed Prince of Wales crest and carries a rich legacy spanning over 175 years. Previously worn by his controversial uncle, the Duke of Windsor, it embodies a profound sense of familial heritage and tradition. The cherished heirloom has adorned the king’s hand with quiet dignity since the 1970s and has seen some of his most pivotal moments play out, like his engagement to Princess Diana in 1981 and his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Signet rings: A history

Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring on model
Mejuri

The illustrious history of the men’s signet rings can be traced back to ancient civilizations such as Egypt, where it served as a signature of authority and validation for religious and royal elites. These rings, adorned with unique insignias, were used to seal documents and signify the identity of their bearers. The significance of the signet ring transcended geographical boundaries, finding its way into European cultures, notably in England, where it gained royal endorsement from figures like King John, who famously used his signet ring to seal the Magna Carta in 1215.

Throughout history, the signet ring has been synonymous with aristocracy and tradition, serving as a tangible representation of familial lineage and social hierarchy. Engraved with family crests, initials, or coat of arms, these rings were not merely adornments but tangible expressions of identity and heritage. In British society, especially among the upper echelons, the flash of metal on the pinky finger signified not only wealth but also a rich tapestry of history and status.

From political tools to fashion statements

While the signet ring initially served as a political tool wielded by elites to assert authority and validate documents, its evolution into a fashion statement marked a significant cultural shift. During the Renaissance period, the proliferation of trade and the arts led to the expansion of the signet ring’s symbolism. Showier gemstones and intricate designs replaced traditional crests, reflecting changing societal norms and aesthetic preferences.

Men’s signet rings: Our top 5 picks

Tiffany Square Signet Ring on model
Tiffany & Co.

If you’re ready to join the fashion elite, we’ve made a list of our top 5 signet rings for men below.

1. Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring

Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring
Mejuri

$598

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Black Onyx Square Signet Ring from Mejuri exudes a classic aesthetic. Made from 14k solid gold, this exquisite piece of jewelry boasts durability and longevity, making it a great addition to any collection. The sleek square design of the signet ring is accentuated by the rich hue of AAA-quality black onyx stone, adding a touch of understated luxury to its appeal. With its versatile design, this ring effortlessly transitions from day to night, making it suitable for both formal occasions and everyday wear.

2. Alec Doherty Dazed Ring in Sterling Silver

Alec Doherty Dazed Ring in Sterling Silver
Todd Snyder

$255

Creative and innovative, the Alec Doherty Dazed Ring in Sterling Silver seamlessly blends captivating aesthetics with masterful artistry. Handcrafted and cast in the heart of Hatton Garden, London, this gender-neutral ring boasts a cutting-edge design. Fashioned from sterling silver, it exudes grace and refinement, elevating every ensemble.

3. Jaxxon Gold Signet Ring

Jaxxon Gold Signet Ring
Jaxxon

EUR 58.15

Crafted with precision, the Jaxxon Gold Signet Ring is comprised of 14k gold, exuding opulence and an old-money aesthetic. The intricate detailing on the signet face adds a touch of intrigue, reminiscent of ancient heraldry yet infused with modern flair. Its perfectly balanced proportions ensure comfort and wearability, while the durable construction promises longevity.

4. David Yurman Maritime Compass Signet Ring

David Yurman Maritime Compass Signet Ring
David Yurman

Crafted to evoke the intrepid spirit of the sea, the David Yurman Maritime Compass Signet Ring with a center black diamond is a captivating ode to exploration. This nautical-inspired masterpiece boasts meticulous detailing, with the central black diamond serving as the beacon of class amidst the sterling silver compass motif. Its design echoes the timeless allure of maritime equipment, reimagined as a contemporary symbol of boldness and resilience.

5. Tiffany Square Signet Ring

Tiffany Square Signet Ring
TIffany & Co.

$1,550

Crafted to exude a classic look, the Tiffany Square Signet Ring is an absolute masterpiece. Delicately sculpted in sterling silver, its 18mm width showcases meticulous craftsmanship. The square silhouette, a symbol of strength and stability, adds a modern twist to traditional design. The smooth surface serves as a canvas for personalization, inviting bespoke engravings to commemorate special moments.

How to choose the right signet ring for you

Jaxxon Gold Signet Ring on model
Jaxxon

Meaning and symbolism: Determine the significance you want the ring to hold. Whether it’s a family crest, initials, or a meaningful symbol, ensure it resonates with you.

Design and style: Select a design that complements your personal aesthetic. Signet rings come in various shapes, such as oval, rectangular, or square, so choose one that appeals to your taste.

Metal and finish: Consider the metal type and finish that best suits your preferences and lifestyle. Options include gold, silver, platinum, and different finishes like polished, matte, or textured.

Size and fit: Ensure the ring fits comfortably on your finger. Pay attention to the ring’s head size and overall dimensions to avoid discomfort.

Engraving options: If you desire personalization, choose a ring with ample space for engraving. Whether it’s your initials, a motto, or a family crest, engraving adds a unique touch.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
