Getting caught in the rain is no fun, and that’s an understatement. You surely remember the mad dash to snag a cheap poncho on, say, a summer trip to the amusement park, but we’re here to tell you that the best ponchos for men are a major upgrade from the poncho you wore as a kid.

The best men’s ponchos blend utility with lightweight design and supremely easy packing ability, so you can layer up in the rain at a moment’s notice. In fact, you should consider a poncho as the packable essential you shouldn’t leave home without. Trust us: If you’ve ever tried to camp in the rain, or hike in the rain, or do much of anything in a downpour without the proper protection, you know how crucial the right outer layer can be.

Relief is in sight with our favorite picks for surprisingly stylish, incredible durable, and well-made ponchos for men. Think of the possibilities in front of you now that you can stay dry through even the worst downpour. Time to start loading up your backpack for that camping trip.

Best Poncho for Outdoor Activities: Outdoor Products Multipurpose Poncho

It’s right in the name: Multipurpose, and that makes this Outdoor Products poncho a reliable pick-up any way you look at it. Taped seam construction and a drawcord hood ensure that rain stays out, no matter how bad it gets out there. The fact that this is designed for hiking and exploring of all sorts makes it a surefire bet in our book.

Best Poncho for Travel: TUMI Unisex Rain Poncho

You know you can count on TUMI’s travel gear to get you efficiently from point A to point B with no hassle and no fuss. They’ve now got the perfect poncho to accompany you on outdoor-focused road trips (perhaps visiting a national park or two this summer?), and it’s helpfully designed to shield you from the rain with plenty of bells and whistles. We’re talking side snaps to create sleeves with extra coverage, plus handy storage space for everyday carry essentials.

Best Parka for Rugged Adventures: Filson Lightweight Waxed Anorak

When the going gets tough and when conditions take a turn for the worse, you know what you need to do: Reach for your trusty Filson waxed anorak, of course. Filson has put all of its Pacific Northwest DNA into this rugged and yet lightweight layer, all the better to keep you dry without weighing you down.

Best Fashion-Forward Poncho: ASOS Design Water-Resistant Poncho

Asos shakes up your outerwear rotation with this sleek, city-ready and eye-catching parka, which throws in water resistance for good measure. It’s going to turn heads as you navigate the city this season, and it’ll make your commute that much cooler (and drier).

Best Go-Anywhere Poncho: Charles River Apparel Pacific Rain Poncho

When hitting the road or packing up for a camping trip or day hike, the last thing you want is gear that slows you down. It’s helpful, then, that when you’re not wearing this Charles River Apparel poncho, it packs into a handy storage bag. When rain strikes, you can throw it on with ease, making it the definition of a go-anywhere poncho.

Best Affordable Poncho: Red Ledge EVA Adult Poncho

For a price that’s so low as to be shocking (try under $10), this poncho sure does pack in a ton of durability. It helps that there are a couple color options for everyone in your crew, and it also helps that you can even buy another one as a backup, thanks to that standout low price. You really can’t beat that, folks.

Other Ponchos We Love

Therm-a-Rest Honcho Poncho

This cleverly named poncho is the right way to inject some fun and functionality into your camping gear rotation. Use it as a poncho or a blanket, and use the kangaroo pouch to hold valuables along the way.

Terra Hiker Waterproof Rain Poncho

If you’re in the market for a durable poncho you can wear while hiking, then Terra’s aptly named and well-designed poncho is the one for you. Made with a drawcord hood for maximum rain protection, it helps that this poncho is fairly priced and well-made, all wrapped up into one sleek package.

Hurley Modern Surf Slub Poncho

Casual, easygoing and laidback style is the name of the game with this surf-inspired and beach-ready poncho made from soft slub cotton. It’s the kind of poncho hoodie you thrown on while hanging out around the bonfire after a day at the beach, and it’s that versatility and relaxed cool we appreciate the most.

Rumpl Nanoloft Puffy Poncho

Rumpl’s outdoor gear is the stuff of legend, famed for its durability and unique sense of style, because that’s what the great outdoors is really all about, right? The Puffy Poncho should prove ridiculously comfortable and quite warm, all thanks to the brand’s NanoLoft insulation.

Editors' Recommendations