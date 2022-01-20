Get the Best Men’s Winter Vest to Stay Warm and Fashionable

With winter in full swing, it’s time to up your layering game! A vest is a great way to add style and warmth to your wardrobe. These men’s winter vests are made from down or synthetic material and range from stylish pieces perfect for the office to rugged workhorses suitable for your next outdoor adventure. No matter what you’re up to this winter, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re shopping for vests but aren’t planning to buy just yet, check out our list of spring vests perfect for the shoulder season.

Best Men’s Winter Vests

The best winter vests will do well in a number of different contexts. Stylish enough to wear to the office, warm enough to actually help you in cold weather, and durable enough to last you multiple seasons. Read on to discover the best winter vests for men.

Patagonia Better Sweater Vest

Made from 100% recycled polyester fleece, this vest is both comfortable and better for the environment. With three pockets to hold your gear and keep your hands warm, this vest looks great over a flannel or long-sleeve at the office and on the trail.

REI Co-op 650 Down Vest 2.0

Down is lightweight, packable, and super warm. That makes this vest from REI a great option for those colder days when you’re looking for some serious warmth without a lot of extra bulk.

Best Men’s Winter Outerwear Vests

If you’re planning to wear a vest as outerwear, there are a few considerations you should make. Depending on where you live, you’ll likely experience either rain or snow during the winter. If that’s the case, you’ll want a winter vest that offers protection against precipitation. Synthetic insulation also does a better job at insulating when damp than down does, so all of these vests are made from synthetic materials, as well.

Brooks Carbonite Vest

Designed to be worn as an outer layer, the Brooks Carbonite Vest has the additional function of adding visibility in the dark. With shorter days, more of us are getting in our running and cycling in the dark. Wear this vest as an external layer for some added warmth and weather protection, but most importantly, to be seen.

Marmot Ether DriClime Vest

Built for unpredictable weather, the Ether DriClime is lightweight, packs down small, and is both wind-resistant and water-repellent. This is the perfect vest to bring along on those winter hikes, climbs, snowshoeing, or ski trips when you might need a little extra protection.

Best Men’s Winter Vests with Hood

A hood is a fantastic addition to a vest, puffer coat, and rainwear. Even if you already own one of these great wool beanies, a hood on your vest will add that extra warmth we sometimes need.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Fleece-Lined Hooded Vest

Carhartt makes great quality products that stand up to the wear and tear men often subject their clothing to. One thing to note, this vest is made from cotton, which is really comfortable but doesn’t keep you warm when wet. Wear this vest on dry days or beneath waterproof outer layers to keep it dry and keep you warm.

Scotch and Soda Quilted Hooded Vest

This quilted vest from Scotch & Soda is the best of both worlds. With a removable hood, you customize this piece depending on what the weather looks like. Synthetic insulation means this vest will continue to keep you warm even if it gets slightly damp.

Well, there you have it, our suggestions for some seriously awesome vests that’ll keep you warm and stylish this winter. Enjoying snowy, colder weather is all about wearing the right gear. But once you’ve dialed in your system, you’ll be comfortable no matter what the day throws at you.

