Even the youngest and most fit parents need a break now and again. Children are delightful but they’re also hard on limbs and muscles. Enter the child carrier backpack, a convenient means of giving your arms and backs a break as you tow the little ones around.

Fortunately for moms and dads, there are loads of options, built for everything from walks around the block to backcountry hikes through the wilderness. Some are convertible with any number of functions while others simply offer a safe and comfy place for a little one to inhabit while you free up your hands for other activities.

The best child carrier backpacks do two major things: They provide peace of mind and security as well as an easy-to-wear build that distributes weight evenly. And the best of the best even look good while knocking out all of the above.

Comfort is crucial and Osprey gets it. The Poco Plus sports a nice and supportive hip belt along with an extra cushy cockpit for baby. The aluminum frame is light and mobile and the mesh back area breathes quite well. There are hand extra features, like a removable drool pad and various zipper compartments. There’s even an add-on hydration sleeve should you really want to hit the trail with kiddo in tow.

This backpack is as ergonomic as they come, easy to use, and full of safety features. It touts everything from basics like an easy-to-adjust child’s seat to luxury amenities such as flexible footrests and a fold-out sunroof. A step-in entry for kiddos is a nice bonus, giving your human baggage a chance to exercise their independence. Even better, there’s a pillowy kid’s pad that begs for naps on longer excursions.

Sleek and ready for the long haul, this carrier weighs in at just over five pounds. But that doesn’t mean it’s without its many features and clever design attributes. The safety straps are comfortably for parent and baby alike, while a sun canopy and rain cover protect from the elements. It’s one of the more versatile carriers as well, able to accommodate kids from about 9 to 48 months in age. There’s even a pair of sleeves designed for water bottles.

A transformer of a child carrier, this ingenious pack allows for six unique and agreeable settings. The material is soft and water-resistant and the positioning is such that it allows for added closeness between parent and child, which is especially nice for younger passengers. The number of settings is outnumbered only by the number of storage compartments, ready to handle all of those extra toys, clothes, and diapers.

