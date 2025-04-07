 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bandit Running unveils first footwear collection with ASICS

ASICS, Bandit release new sneaker

By
overhead editorial view asics nova 5
ASICS / ASICS

Fresh off the grand opening of its first Los Angeles boutique, Bandit Running is getting ready for a new era. Alongside with Japanese-based ASICS, Bandit is gearing up for the release of their very first footwear collection. Marking an important milestone for the brand, Bandit Running and ASICS are taking to the world of art for the inspiration for this special collection. Inspired by the artwork of Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi, both brands lend their unique perspective to create an interestingly sleek new sneaker. While the duo takes inspiration from art for the sneaker’s design, Bandit isn’t new to creating performance pieces. Known for their quality activewear collections, Bandit and ASICS have developed the ultimate performance sneaker. 

Bandit x ASICS Novablast 5

silhouette of nova 5
ASICS / ASICS

Bandit and ASICS have reimagined the famed Novablast 5 design with a neutral off-white colorway in their shear and translucent textile uppers. These light and airy uppers take inspiration from Noguchi’s production of classic paper lanterns.  A gravel-like pattern is displayed on the knitted uppers, while the side panels are adorned with sheer overlays. Pops of red have been added to the midsole heel and near the tongue. The red is also used to display the Bandit wordmark. An industrial-style tag is sewn onto the top of the toe box, giving the design a bit of a twist. The tongue also features a pleated texture, which adds dimension and style to the sneaker. Each pair has a Japanese ripstop drawstring bag and a translucent tag carrier. The Novablast 5 sneaker is available via Bandit’s website and retails for $150.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Upgrade your trail runs this spring with Brooks’ latest shoe
Conquer trail running this spring with the Caldera 8
Trail Running Shoe Brooks Caldera 8

There's nothing like escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life than trail running in the woods. It's like all of your problems melt away for a bit, and it's just you and the trees and the fresh air. Throughout my trail running journey, I've learned that it's super helpful to have proper trail running gear, especially in a good trail running shoe. So, if you're looking for a new pair this spring, might I suggest Brooks Running?

This brand was originally founded in 1914, but they shifted to running shoes in the 1970s. These days, they are expanding their collection to include The Brooks Caldera 8, which is the latest iteration of its max-cushioned trail running shoe. This one is particularly designed for long-distance trail runners who are seeking comfort and protection.

Read more
New Balance unveils newest Made in USA collection with nine new styles
New Balance announces new collection
image of new balance sneaker collection

While it’s not surprising that New Balance’s Spring/Summer lineup would include a variety of colorways and silhouettes, it’s shocking that the collection comes with nine styles to pick from. With three different shapes, the Spring/Summer collection is made to cater to just about any New Balance fan. As part of the brand’s Made in USA line, each design was created by Aime Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis. As with the brand’s Made in UK and Made in Japan lines, the Made in USA collection is known for its construction, of which 70 percent of its domestic value is made in the United States. While the entire collection will be released in segments, each colorway and model is worth exploring. 
New Balance ‘Made in USA’ Spring/Summer 2025

In the first release, New Balance will reimagine their 997 and 992 models with brand-new colorways that celebrate the season. For their new 997 design, the brand has opted for a ‘Light Mushroom’ colorway, which is comprised of a brown and grey tonal mix. Unlike the other silhouettes, the 997 will have a gridded pattern on the vamp. The grey-brown tone takes over the suede uppers, while the tongue and paneling don a textured brown hue. Also seeing a soon release is the brand’s 992 design. This design has been reimagined in a ‘Moonrock’ color combination, which sees an assortment of grey shades. Composed of hairy suede, mesh, and leather uppers, the 992 silhouette rocks a neutral aesthetic. These designs will be released on March 27 and retail for $190 and $200, respectively. 

Read more
ASICS, Nanushka announces crafty debut sneaker collection
ASICS, Nanushka reveal new sneaker
sneaker placed on rock

Although Nanushka is no stranger to footwear, their latest release marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Budapest-based label. Along with the Japanese-based athletic company ASICS, the designer brand is releasing its first sneaker. Marking the first sneaker and collaboration, the newest design from the pair brings along Nanushka’s creative and crafty style to one of ASICS’ beloved silhouettes. Far from the typical design you would expect from ASICS, the collaborative shoe is a wonderful mix of intricate details and performance footwear. While the sneaker remains true to ASICS’ mission to provide technical and practical shoes for all physical activities, Nanushka proves you can add flair and personality. 
Nanushka and ASICS' GEL-KINETIC

 

Read more