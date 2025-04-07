Bandit Running unveils first footwear collection with ASICS

Fresh off the grand opening of its first Los Angeles boutique, Bandit Running is getting ready for a new era. Alongside with Japanese-based ASICS, Bandit is gearing up for the release of their very first footwear collection. Marking an important milestone for the brand, Bandit Running and ASICS are taking to the world of art for the inspiration for this special collection. Inspired by the artwork of Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi, both brands lend their unique perspective to create an interestingly sleek new sneaker. While the duo takes inspiration from art for the sneaker’s design, Bandit isn’t new to creating performance pieces. Known for their quality activewear collections, Bandit and ASICS have developed the ultimate performance sneaker.

Bandit x ASICS Novablast 5

Bandit and ASICS have reimagined the famed Novablast 5 design with a neutral off-white colorway in their shear and translucent textile uppers. These light and airy uppers take inspiration from Noguchi’s production of classic paper lanterns. A gravel-like pattern is displayed on the knitted uppers, while the side panels are adorned with sheer overlays. Pops of red have been added to the midsole heel and near the tongue. The red is also used to display the Bandit wordmark. An industrial-style tag is sewn onto the top of the toe box, giving the design a bit of a twist. The tongue also features a pleated texture, which adds dimension and style to the sneaker. Each pair has a Japanese ripstop drawstring bag and a translucent tag carrier. The Novablast 5 sneaker is available via Bandit’s website and retails for $150.