Balenciaga hits the trails with their techy outdoor sneaker

While Balenciaga is known for creating unique and wild pieces for the runway, their latest sneaker is made to light up the trails. In an unexpected twist, the Spanish fashion brand is dipping into outdoor footwear with a new design that perfectly embodies its aesthetic with a technical touch. While the design includes high fashion details only found in Balenciaga pieces, the sneaker also comes with features found in other outdoor footwear. Although this luxury hiking shoe isn’t your typical trail find, it’s one stylish way to make your impact while outdoors. Although this isn’t the first time the brand has entered the trail sneaker space, it’s one of the first pieces that fuses the practicality you need for your hiking needs. 

The Balenciaga Hike Sneaker

side view of pair of hiking sneakers product photo
Balenciaga / Balenciaga

Donning a chunky silhouette, the Balenciaga Hike Sneaker uses a layered midsole and adjustable pull cord fasteners. Crafted with polyurethane and polyester uppers, rubber and EVA soles, and foam insoles, this hike sneaker has a durable and technical look with a unique twist. Available in three colorways, beige/orange, black, and red/black, this sneaker has just enough statement details to satisfy bold fashion lovers. Branding on the design includes unity sports icon artwork and the Balenciaga logo debossed on the exterior with the Sporty B logo on the upper. The three color combinations are now available via Balenciaga’s website and retail for $1,275. Built to make a statement on the trails, these Balenciaga Hike Sneakers are more than another fashion shoe. With more luxury and high fashion brands exploring the outdoor footwear space, hiking enthusiasts can expect more stylish hiking footwear in the future.

