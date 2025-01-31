Lack of Guidance and ASICS’ latest release has a football connection

It’s no surprise designers and brands often get inspiration for their designs in the most unexpected places. Not long ago, New Balance released mushroom-inspired sneakers that ultimately took their inspiration to the next level. With more brands looking into the distance for their next release, ASICS and Lack of Guidance are headed to the pitch for their latest release. Based on Japan’s 1998 home goalkeeper jersey, these brands want to add a bold and distinguishable shoe to your closet. At the time, this jersey was also created by ASICS, making it one of the brand’s most iconic kits in the sport. While Lack of Guidance is renowned for using football inspiration throughout their pieces, the latest collaborative sneaker with ASICS takes a classic retro print to a new level.

Lack of Guidance and ASICS go retro

Using ASICS’ GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII sneakers as a base, the duo has introduced a similar fiery orange hue and patterned look to the shoe. Complete with sleek black overlays with metallic silver details, the latest design is anything but subtle. Adding to the shoe’s bold design are patent leather materials covering the chunky midsole for the ultimate retro techy look. With a mixture of materials and contrasting tones, this collaborative sneaker is a must for all looking to stand out in their footwear. The latest bold sneaker will be released on January 31 via Amsterdam-based Lack of Guidance’s web store and flagship store for $200. A global release is expected on February 7 at select retailers worldwide. Although little is known about quantities, there’s no doubt that the football inspiration behind this shoe will ensure it flies off the shelves quickly.

