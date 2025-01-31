 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Lack of Guidance and ASICS’ latest release has a football connection

ASICS, Lack of Guidance announce new sneaker

By
close up on pull tab of asics sneaker
Lack of Guidance / Lack of Guidance

It’s no surprise designers and brands often get inspiration for their designs in the most unexpected places. Not long ago, New Balance released mushroom-inspired sneakers that ultimately took their inspiration to the next level. With more brands looking into the distance for their next release, ASICS and Lack of Guidance are headed to the pitch for their latest release. Based on Japan’s 1998 home goalkeeper jersey, these brands want to add a bold and distinguishable shoe to your closet. At the time, this jersey was also created by ASICS, making it one of the brand’s most iconic kits in the sport.  While Lack of Guidance is renowned for using football inspiration throughout their pieces, the latest collaborative sneaker with ASICS takes a classic retro print to a new level. 

Lack of Guidance and ASICS go retro 

close up on gel quantum 360 shoe in red and black asics
Lack of Guidance / Lack of Guidance

Using ASICS’ GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII sneakers as a base, the duo has introduced a similar fiery orange hue and patterned look to the shoe. Complete with sleek black overlays with metallic silver details, the latest design is anything but subtle. Adding to the shoe’s bold design are patent leather materials covering the chunky midsole for the ultimate retro techy look. With a mixture of materials and contrasting tones, this collaborative sneaker is a must for all looking to stand out in their footwear. The latest bold sneaker will be released on January 31 via Amsterdam-based Lack of Guidance’s web store and flagship store for $200. A global release is expected on February 7 at select retailers worldwide. Although little is known about quantities, there’s no doubt that the football inspiration behind this shoe will ensure it flies off the shelves quickly.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Kith and Salomon release the ultimate end-of-the-year gift
Kith, Salomon release new sneakers
close up on red insole with Kith branding

It’s no secret that Kith has had an exciting year of collaborations that produced a series of interesting sneakers. While Kith has had a fascinating year, the brand’s Kithmas is shaping into some of its best partnerships. To round out their Kithmas celebration, Kith and Salomon have updated two athletic sneakers to add style to next year’s wardrobe. Based on one of Salomon’s most iconic designs and one of their archival pieces, these two new sneakers are a crisp and clean way of ending the calendar year. As with typical Kith collaborations, there’s no doubt these new silhouettes will sell out quickly, making them the final must-have of the season. 
Celebrate with the Kith x Salomon XT-4k and XT-Voyager

Inspired by Salomon’s existing XT-4 retro trail runner, the first of Kith and Salomon’s collaborative sneakers has been updated with new colorways and branding. Made with closed mesh, synthetic leather uppers, and reflective accents, the latest designs are a technical advance on its predecessor. Complete with Kith branding on the tongue and the sneaker’s lateral side, this release comes in two colorways. The XT-4k will come in a white/red colorway and black/red combination, making choosing the right style for your wardrobe easier. 

Read more
Asics, atmos try to bring back this bright feature in a new sneaker release
atmos, ASICS release new sneaker
overhead view of black and grey sneakers

After a year of incredible collaborations, atmos and ASICS are finishing the year with their brightest sneaker yet. Looking to tap into a popular childhood sneaker feature, their newest drop is all about a unique shoe, unlike anything they’ve released this year. Ushering in their fifth collaboration of the year, the latest sneaker follows suit with innovation and one-of-a-kind details you won’t find elsewhere. Coupled with Asics’ performance technology, the newest sneaker is crafted with everything you need to start the new year with a statement. 
atmos x ASICS GT-2160 “Tapetum”

Crafted with black mesh uppers and silver overlays, ASICS and atmos’ newest sneaker is the brightest and sleekest design from the pair yet. Using reflective 3M detailing, the new ‘Tapetum’ sneaker is all about creating a ‘glow-in-the-dark’ inspired effect in low light. Inside the sneaker is a camo-patterned insole in grey and black for a stealth look. Completing the look is a black foam midsole for extra comfort and cushion. The collaborative’s name comes from the inspiration behind the design, the reflective tapetum lucidum layer you see in animal eyes. 

Read more
Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance released the must-have shoe for Porsche lovers
Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance release new sneaker
close up on new balance green sneaker

Although New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore have collaborated numerous times throughout the year, their latest drop takes their partnership to another level. Teasing their collaboration earlier this year, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance showcased their newest pair of sneakers, which were equally as striking as the Porsche 993 Turbo vehicle in which they were photographed. However, as with their previous New Balance drop, Aimé Leon Dore takes a unique approach with this new release. Despite the unexpected drop, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s sneakers are still as charming and luxurious as always. 

 
Meet the New Balance 993 sneakers.

Read more