ASICS refreshes its iconic silhouette with two new designs

Although the year has barely begun, ASICS is already working hard to create bold new sneakers. To celebrate the new year, the athletic brand is reaching into the archives to create a refreshed new version perfect for the modern era. With two new colorways, ASICS is relaunching a previous design beloved for its performance features. ASICS is no stranger to creating bold yet quality designs and now they’re dipping its toes in the retro sneaker revival trend. After a year of non-stop collaborations with other brands and designs, the brand is stepping forward with a colorful start to the year.

Reintroducing the ASICS Gel-Kayano 20

Now available in two new colorways, the famed ASICS Gel-Kayano 20 is getting a much-needed upgrade. First released in 2013, the Gel-Kayano 20 is a true 2000s sneaker with all of the chunky and intricate technical details that entails. The two new hues include a vibrant Neptune Blue and Black made with blue uppers, overlays, midsole, and outsoles. Light green accents are added to the midsole for a refreshing pop of color.

The second color combination has Black and Pure Silver hues that give the sneaker a sleeker and lowkey appearance. Created of black uppers, silver overlays, and a white sole, the second colorway is much more subdued than the first, making it an easier option to style with your everyday wardrobe. Both new colorways will be available via ASICS’ web stores and select retailers on January 17 for $170. Although there aren’t many changes in the Gel-Kayano 20’s features, the colors give the sneaker fresh air.

