Asics, Doublet release new shoe

Continuing its trend of going out of the norm, Asics is pairing up with Doublet to release a new version of the Gel-Kayano 20 you’ve never seen before. Inspired by a cardboard box, this new drop is all about celebrating mundane everyday items. Using materials and hues to recreate the feel of a box, this Gel-Kayano 20 is creative and practical. This design is ideal for those looking for a special item that can easily blend into your existing wardrobe. As with most of Asics’ recent collaborations, this shoe stays true to its classic silhouette and design, making it an easy grab for loyal fans. With the perfect amount of subtle hints, this new drop is fantastic for all styles and occasions.

Doublet x Asics Gel-Kayano 20

Using an upper construction featuring the brand’s FLUIDFIT cage, the collaborative Gel-Kayano 20 has the perfect fit for all while donning a 2010-inspired aesthetic. Also featuring breathable mesh underlays and Asics’ GEL technology for the rear and forefoot, this shoe comes with all the technical components you love about the running brand. As an added measure for support and stability, this design comes equipped with a GUIDANCE TRUSSTIC system that will keep you on your feet all day. The duo also opted for a sand tonal hue and accents to resemble shipping tape for the perfect cardboard look. Now available via Doublet and Asics, the new sneaker retails for $225. Although many collaborative shoes have recently infused out-of-the-box designs, this Doublet x Asics Gel-Kayano 20 shoe proves you can still infuse style with sensible footwear.

