Anoma’s A1 Slate features a distinctive design with a sleek dial

While Anoma is the new kid on the block, having only released its first watch in June of last year, it’s certainly making noise — and now it has another offering, courtesy of its creator, Matteo Violet Vianello.

The first watch — the A1 — made some headlines due to its unique triangular shape, which is quite stylish and interesting. Well, the brand just released its second timepiece, the A1 Slate, and it has a triangular design, too. Think of it as a signature that makes the brand unique.

Its very distinct shape takes everybody back to the good old days when watch brands played with different shapes. We are talking about models like the Patek ref. 3412 and Cartier Crash.

The demand for the first timepiece was through the roof, so the brand worked on another watch—something that could match the first model. While the first model stood out due to the blue dial, the latest one comes with a black dial highlighted by a vertical brush finish Even though this finish makes the dial look more sophisticated, its unique texture adds to the look. Anoma used two different shades that complement each other.

It’s worth noting that this watch draws its energy from the Sellita SW100 caliber, a high-quality movement with enough power to last for 38 hours.

Unlike the first model, the number won’t be capped, though the first run will number 300 pieces. You can pre-order it starting on March 10th for $2,300. According to the company, delivery will occur in June.