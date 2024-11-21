Snowboarders from Portland, OR make the best base layers for snowboarders

Twenty-one years ago, there was a basement in Portland, Oregon, where the love of a few snowboarders was enough to inspire them to launch a business. Of course, with no prior experience in the tech or the clothing business, it was a tall order. But with only the love of flying down a mountain with a board strapped to his feet and the knowledge of what it takes to give your trip down the mountain the comfort it needs, they launched one of the raddest snowboarding brands on the market. The Airblaster Ninja Suit is the way to keep your personality and your comfort as you enjoy the greatest ride the mountain offers.

Focus on the trip down the mountain

The original Ninja Suit is the one-piece hooded base layer that put Airblaster on the map over two decades ago. It was developed to virtual perfection over the course of nearly 20 years of testing and abuse by our Ninja Ambassadors and Professional Team, which included Leanne Pelosi, Temple Cummins, and Taylor Carlton. If you need a base layer, this is simply the best. Experience the action and fringe benefits of being a Ninja while enjoying the undeniable function (and fashion) of the original Ninja Suit.

Recommended Videos

Airblaster also created the next generation with the Ninja Suit Pro and the pinnacle of ninja suits with the Merino Ninja Suit, which is forty-five percent stronger and dries twice as fast as regular Merino. With a bunch of board dorks making products for other board dorks, there are very few brands that are as fitted to your snowboarding trip.

Airblaster Ninja Suits