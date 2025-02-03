adidas’ Superstar sneaker gets another update- and it’s beaded

While last year was the year for Samba and Gazelle remixes, another adidas design garnered plenty of attention. Between sophisticated and textured reiterations, the Superstar sneaker saw much love from collaborators and fans alike. Despite the numerous remixes of the Superstar sneaker, the Three Stripes brand is only getting started with its famed silhouette. In their latest release, adidas is showing even more love to the renowned design with a remix that adds plenty of texture to the sneaker. Hitting the mark between a modern upgrade and classic style, the new adidas Superstar shows how the brand is constantly innovating its timeless designs for a new era.

The new beaded Superstar

Using texture and shine, the latest Superstar sneaker set to be released is a fun addition to the Superstar lineup. While other iterations of the silhouette have seen crocodile and patent leather, the new sneaker adds a beaded material to the classic design. Keeping the same silhouette and shape, the shoe’s sides have a classic base full of intricate beaded details. Delicately portraying the brand’s Three Stripes design, the Superstar sneaker successfully adds shine to the timeless sneaker. Available in a classic black and white colorway, the sneaker also includes the traditional leather construction throughout the middle of the silhouette. The newest Superstar sneaker will be ready for $250 on February 6th via the brand’s website and stores. While this release doesn’t push the Superstar silhouette out of the box, it’s a welcome sign for faithful fans of the design. With continued interest in classic and retro sneakers, there’s no doubt that adidas has plenty more remixes planned for some of their most iconic sneakers.