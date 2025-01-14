L.A. fires force LVMH to change the location of the 2025 Watch Week

The 2025 LVMH Watch Week would have been held in Los Angeles, but the venue was changed due to the recent fires that have been consuming the city. Different luxury watch brands, from Zenith and Bulgari to Tag Heuer had prepped for the event, which was supposed to go down in Bel Air. It’s worth noting that all these brands are under the same company.

Unfortunately, the California wildfires, which started on January 7th, have covered over 38,600 acres and burnt down 12,000 structures in seven days. What started as small fires grew into huge fires. Multiple neighborhoods, such as Bel Air, Sylmar, and Pacific Palisades, were affected. Evacuation alerts were sent to residents. While the firefighting department has stopped fires in various regions, the wildfires might spread to different neighborhoods as the winds grow stronger.

Due to such circumstances, LVMH made the decision to switch the venue of the 2025 Watch Week from Los Angeles to New York. The company announced the recent changes and informed everyone about its new venue in New York City. Despite all this, the Watch Week still kicks off on January 21st, as it had been scheduled. Since LVMH is a global company, it also scheduled another event in Europe.

The European Watch Week will be held in Paris, and it will start on January 31st.

Enthusiasts are expecting new watch models from LVMH this January. Just like the 2024 Watch Week, the 2025 week is perfect for new releases. Zenith, Bulgari, and Tag Heuer might launch some new models.