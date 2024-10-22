 Skip to main content
Ulysse Nardin modifies the Freak One watch model

Here's the new 2024 Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue—a refined version of the original one

UN Freak One Navy Blue
UN Freak One Navy Blue Ulysse Nardin / Ulysse Nardin

Launched into the market in 2001, the Ulysse Nardin Freak was the first timepiece to come with an escapement that’s manufactured from silicon elements. Apart from the unique escapement, it was also the first timepiece to use its movement to denote the time.

Just like the first model to be launched into the market, the 2024 UN Freak One Navy Blue is constructed from sophisticated materials and comes with more refined features—from the automatic winding system to the bezel. As the name hints, the dial has a blue hue that blends smoothly with black elements featured on the watch’s movement.

This new timepiece pays tribute to the first-ever watch with a silicon escapement, thanks to the blue dial, which is quite similar to the one fitted in the pioneering piece. Apart from that, it is fitted with a stain-polished, black 44mm casing that complements the blue dial, accentuating elements found on the watch’s calibre.

The bezel features a unique pattern that, due to the beautiful details, makes the watch look more stylish. Since the watch is not manufactured with a crown, time can be easily adjusted by moving the bezel.

When it comes to the overall build, different elements, such as the anchor and escapement wheel, are manufactured from the UN’s signature material–DiamonSil. While the bezel is built from a carbon-fibre-based material, the 44mm casing is constructed from DLC titanium.

That said, the watch is available in different strap options, each with unique attributes.

The watch will cost some $73,000.

Nathan S.R
