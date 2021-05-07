One distinct advantage of car camping is that you can easily pack so much more, and, let’s be honest, better food than when you are backpacking. Another advantage that closely follows the ability to pack a wider range of food for outdoor meals is a larger camp stove so you can cook it all up. With a great camping stove, whipping up an excellent meal becomes so much easier thanks to multiple burners and more forceful energy output. From freestanding to tabletop stoves, these picks will round out your camp kitchen setup and give you the ability to cook up so much more than hot dogs night after night. Your camping companions will certainly thank you.

Related Guides

Camp Chef Explorer

The Camp Chef Explorer offers the most value at a lower price than that of the Camp Chef Everest stove. The Explorer model can power up to 30,000 British thermal units (BTUs), 10,000 more BTUs than the Everest model, at the same price range. Another added bonus is that this option is freestanding rather than tabletop. That means you don’t have to worry about packing a table if you are trying to save space. You won’t, however, be able to take this two-burner stove from the car due to its hefty weight of 36 pounds which could be too cumbersome for camping beyond the car. This is perfect for those who want to do some serious cooking thanks to its powerful capabilities.

Coleman Triton

Those looking for something more practical for camping farther than just outside the car will love the Coleman Triton. This versatile pick weighs just 10.2 pounds and is very reasonably priced. This durable two-burner stove can heat up to 12,000 BTUs and offers steady control for simmering. Though slightly more expensive than the tried-and-true Coleman Classic, this stove is more reliable, offers some resistance to wind, and a higher level of power. Its tabletop design also allows it to be very compact and easy to transport.

Jetboil Genesis Basecamp System

The Jetboil Genesis Basecamp System comes at a premium price, but it is an efficient and reliable system that is extremely compact. The two-burner tabletop stove weighs in at just 9.31 pounds and is very durable. The large cooking space provides ample room for pots and pans which are included with the stove. To top it off, everything packs down well and easily slides into the carry bag. A push ignition makes it incredibly easy to get cooking at a moment’s notice, too. While expensive, this is an option that will last a long time and can go almost anywhere you roam.

Eureka Ignite Plus

The Eureka Ignite Plus 2 is a great value for a two-burner tabletop camping stove. Each burner can reach up to 10,000 BTUs which means it isn’t the most powerful stove on the market, but it will certainly do the trick for most cooking needs. The stove offers excellent control over the flame, too. With a push-start ignition, the Eureka Ignite Plus 2 is easy to operate and can even be linked with another stove to a single fuel source if you need more cooking space. Those who have Instagram on their mind when shopping will definitely love this vintage-inspired option, as well.

Camp Chef Everest

The Camp Chef Everest is one of the very best camping stoves for sale these days. Its solid build and design give the camp’s cook everything they might need to cook an amazing meal. The tabletop two-burner stove includes burners that reach up to 20,000 BTUs each as well as great protection against wind. The durable stove works consistently and provides good control over the flame. Just press the ignition button and you’ll be cooking in no time.

GSI Outdoors Selkirk

Those looking for a reliable stove that can do it all at a relatively low price should look no further than the GSI Outdoors Selkirk. The stove is both compact and durable yet it has enough power to efficiently cook and is quick to bring water to a boil. It even includes the always popular push-button ignition starter that so many campers like. At 9.8 pounds, this stove is also a rather lightweight camping stove that’s also very easy to care for. For a stove without tons of features, this is a great starter stove.

Primus Onja

For a two-burner tabletop camping stove with powerful capabilities to 10,000 BTUs per burner, the Primus Onja is a more expensive option. However, it is also one of the most lightweight options at just seven pounds. It also comes with a free cutting board. The stylish design is very easy to set up, though each burner requires its own fuel tank. Thanks to its carrying strap and foldable design, the Primus Onja is very portable and can even be used on the ground if need be.

StanSport 2 Burner Propane Camp Stove with Infrared Broiler

While the Stansport 2 Burner Propane Camp Stove with Infrared Broiler operates at a lower power of just 6,000 BTUs per burner, the two-burner tabletop stove does include a broiler. That single feature certainly sets it apart from all other camping stoves and opens up more cooking options. At 10.1 pounds, the stove actually folds down into a very compact and portable stove that won’t take up much room in the trunk of your car. Though priced well, this option is only for those who feel the broiler is well worth the power you’ll be losing when compared to other models.

Coleman Classic

The Coleman Classic is a classic for a reason. The 9.8-pound stove is a reliable option that comes at a great price. Those looking for a simple way to cook on a tabletop without any new features will find the Coleman Classic can accomplish most basic cooking tasks. The burners reach 10,000 BTUs but the ignition relies on matches to light. The stove is made with great windshields, but the simmer control is lacking. So if you are looking for a great starter stove for a good price that covers all of the basics, the Coleman Classic is an optimal place to begin.

Editors' Recommendations