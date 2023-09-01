From Marriage Story to Star Wars, these are the best movies from Adam Driver's career.

Telling the fascinating true story of the small team of senate staffers who discovered that the war on terror had led to a campaign filled with torture,

The Report

is a necessary reckoning with our recent past. Driver plays Daniel Jones here, a former soldier who spends months rifling through reams of paperwork, fully recognizing that it’s only through this slow, methodical work that he and his team are ever going to get to the truth.

is, in the truest sense, a paperwork thriller, and while it might not seem like the kind of thing that keeps you riveted from start to finish, that’s exactly what it manages to do, largely thanks to Driver’s anchoring performance.