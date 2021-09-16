Sure, the Apple Watch Series 7 might have just been announced but the other Apple Watch models have all gone on sale at Amazon and now is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new and stylish smartwatch for less. Right now, there are big discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6, so there’s something for every budget here. Read on while we take you through your options.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199, was $229

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch out there but it can still be pretty useful for those looking for an inexpensive yet stylish watch that won’t look out of place at the gym or at dinner. It offers GPS, an optical heart sensor, a stylish retina display, plus swim proofing for when you want to hit the pool. It’s not as speedy as newer options but it has all the right basic features for someone who’s just trying out smartwatches for the first time, and it particularly suits anyone looking for one of the best fitness trackers at the moment.

Apple Watch SE — $249, was $279

Stretch your budget a little further and the Apple Watch SE is a great option. It’s really stylish looking and comfortable, while packing in plenty of features. Up to two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 3, it’s speedy to use plus it has a large Retina OLED display that looks fantastic. Other features include built-in GPS, high and low heart rate notifications, plus a heads up if an irregular heart rhythm is detected. More everyday features include the ability to track your daily activities, measure workouts, and receive notifications and calls straight to your wrist. It’s the kind of device that works jut as well in the evenings when you don’t want to dig out your phone as it does when you’re hitting the gym.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $384

One of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 6 is an utterly gorgeous looking device. It oozes class and is sure to turn heads when you’re at the gym or on a date. Packed full of features, its Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down so it looks great. Along with all that, it offers fast performance and useful features such as an ECG app for checking your heart rhythm, and the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels via an all-new sensor to the watch. Other features include the ability to track all your workouts and daily activities so you always know what’s going on.

Editors' Recommendations