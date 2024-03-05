This Aston Martin racer is more accessible than you think.

Aston Martin has added a powerful new option to its racing lineup in the form of the Vantage GT4. The vehicle, which is based on one of the hottest Aston Martin models the 2024 Vantage, was developed alongside the GT3, with both vehicles marking the British carmaker’s contribution to the 2024 racing season.

Both the GT4’s aerodynamics and cooling systems have had an overhaul, allowing the vehicle to be pushed to the limits and seek out every possible bit of performance on the track. These two improvements overlap somewhat, with the vehicle designed to improve airflow to both the engine and the brakes. Aston has also put work into ensuring the racer is easy to work with and whoever is behind the wheel will have the utmost confidence in the vehicle.

Recommended Videos

The GT4 is available to both racing teams and individuals of means who are serious about circuit racing. Aston Martin Racing, the official GT racing partner of Aston Martin, is responsible for engineering and building both the GT4 and GT3 — with a lot of their work bound by the strict rules of circuit racing. This means that, despite some track-based optimizations of the GT4, the car is still very similar to the Vantage that Aston offers its customers.

The road-going Vantage is more similar than you may think

For those of you who don’t own racing teams or compete on the track with a hefty budget available, a taste of the Vantage GT4 is still available. It takes the form of the road-legal Aston Martin Vantage that the GT4 is based on. It’s also one of the better sports cars on the road today.

While the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine powering the GT4 is racing spec, it does use components based on those you’ll find in the regular road-faring Vantage. Aston Martin says that the main changes to the transmission center around the electronic control systems. The eight-speed auto gearbox is transformed into a six-speed paddle shifter. The remaining two gears, which are designed to boost fuel economy when cruising down the highway, are simply locked out in the racing variant.

Other changes are designed to help the race team can adjust engine management and turbo control settings more precisely. Suspension mounting points are the same, though some changes have been made to suit the track specifically.

In total, around 80% of the vehicle is stock, including the bonded aluminum chassis that holds it all together. Attached to that chassis is one of the most notable differences: a full roll cage designed to meet stringent safety standards. The cockpit itself also has a very different feel. Obviously, weight has been stripped, and there’s far less luxury than you’d experience inside a road-going Aston Martin Vantage. Beyond that, the instrument cluster has been swapped out for a track-focused Bosch BDU 11 display.

Aston Martin Racing is currently busy fulfilling around 40 orders for this season, but a finished GT4 has already been spotted on the track. It took part in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona meeting in Florida, USA.

Editors' Recommendations