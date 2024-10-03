The center of the racing, dining, bottle service, and entertainment action

F1 Experiences ticket packages are an inclusive way to secure race track seating and viewing, meals and beverages, unique experiences, and access to the live entertainment that has become a signature element of the F1 Grand Prix. The Experience package options for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, November 20 to 23, include the full range of Vegas hospitality, entertainment, and culinary indulgence. One of the most exciting packages is LIV on the Grid.

Why LIV on the Grid is such a big deal



The Formula 1 race draws hundreds of thousands of fans to the track, and LIV on the Grid puts you right in the center of the action in the F1 Paddock Club. You’ll be in the Pit Building Zone, treated like a VIP. LIV on the Grid tickets are available in multiples of two.

Recommended Videos

Included with LIV on the Grid

Thursday through Saturday, LIV on the Grid includes access to the F1 Paddock Club Rooftop, which provides 360-degree views of the race’s start and finish line, the Pit Lane, and turns 1-3 and 17.

You’ll have a reserved table for two in the LIV on the Grid area in the F1 Paddock Club. Your tickets include carefully curated local food menus at numerous buffet stations served by live chefs, VIP bottle service with a dedicated cocktail server, and expansive beverage choices.

In the F1 Paddock Club, you’ll be able to watch a live track feed so you won’t miss any of the action. Plus, you will have access to the Heineden Silver Stage, which will feature entertainment by international artists, including Vandelux on Thursday, Big Boi on Friday, and Snakehips on Saturday. The Silver Stage area will also host driver interviews and autograph sessions.

Also, from Thursday to Saturday, your tickets allow you entry to the Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk, where you can watch F1 teams practice pit stops and keep their race cars in top form for the entire event.

In addition, on Saturday, November 23, you’ll be on the spot for live sets by international DJ Dom Dolla and other musical performances.

Tickets for LIV on the Grid, which must be purchased in multiples of two, cost $15,009 per person.