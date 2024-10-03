 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Experience the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the LIV on the Grid package

The center of the racing, dining, bottle service, and entertainment action

By
liv on the grid f1 las vegas grand prix experiences package 2024 viewing in pit building zone
Image used with permission by copyright holder

F1 Experiences ticket packages are an inclusive way to secure race track seating and viewing, meals and beverages, unique experiences, and access to the live entertainment that has become a signature element of the F1 Grand Prix. The Experience package options for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, November 20 to 23, include the full range of Vegas hospitality, entertainment, and culinary indulgence. One of the most exciting packages is LIV on the Grid.

Why LIV on the Grid is such a big deal

LIV on the Grid Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk.
The Formula 1 race draws hundreds of thousands of fans to the track, and LIV on the Grid puts you right in the center of the action in the F1 Paddock Club. You’ll be in the Pit Building Zone, treated like a VIP. LIV on the Grid tickets are available in multiples of two.

Recommended Videos

Included with LIV on the Grid

LIV on the Grid Heineken Silver Stage Access.
LIV on the Grid

Thursday through Saturday, LIV on the Grid includes access to the F1 Paddock Club Rooftop, which provides 360-degree views of the race’s start and finish line, the Pit Lane, and turns 1-3 and 17.

Related

You’ll have a reserved table for two in the LIV on the Grid area in the F1 Paddock Club. Your tickets include carefully curated local food menus at numerous buffet stations served by live chefs, VIP bottle service with a dedicated cocktail server, and expansive beverage choices.

In the F1 Paddock Club, you’ll be able to watch a live track feed so you won’t miss any of the action. Plus, you will have access to the Heineden Silver Stage, which will feature entertainment by international artists, including Vandelux on Thursday, Big Boi on Friday, and Snakehips on Saturday. The Silver Stage area will also host driver interviews and autograph sessions.

Also, from Thursday to Saturday, your tickets allow you entry to the Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk, where you can watch F1 teams practice pit stops and keep their race cars in top form for the entire event.

In addition, on Saturday, November 23, you’ll be on the spot for live sets by international DJ Dom Dolla and other musical performances.

Tickets for LIV on the Grid, which must be purchased in multiples of two, cost $15,009 per person.

LIV on the Grid hospitality with reserved table in the F1 Paddock Club.
LIV on the Grid

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
N+ creates Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-themed road bikes and e-bikes
The bikes for Mercedes-AMG F1 racing fans
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-inspired N+road bikes and e-bikes.

Micromobility company N+ partners with Formula One teams to create e-bikes and road bikes for F1 fans. The N+ lineup of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-themed bikes is engineered to be fast and fun, with design and color details representing one of the top-performing F1 teams.
Why N+ creates F1-inspired bikes and e-bikes

N+ partners with Formula One teams to create standout micromobility solutions that inspire fans of the teams to buy and ride them. M+ engineers each line of bikes using the latest innovations in performance and function. N+ created four unique Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-themed bikes, including two road and two e-bikes.
N+ road bikes and e-bike models
N+ Urban Edition road bike
N+ Urban Edition N+

Read more
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Lando gets pole position and a lizard gets a red flag
A lizard disrupted an F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 practice session
BWT Alpine F1 Team - 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Friday practice.

Leaping lizards! The 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix is on Sunday, September 22. Friday and Saturday's practice sessions and the qualifying event featured competitive driving, but a practice session was red-flagged while race officials chased a lizard from the track. The three-stage qualifying session ended with McLaren's Lando Norris in pole position for Sunday's race.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton scored the second and third starting positions on the Grand Prix Grid, respectively. Verstappen leads in this season's Driver Championship competition with 313 points, and Norris is his closest competitor with 254 points. Six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is in sixth place this season with 166 points.
Why a lizard was red-flagged
Monitor lizard SS-Lw / Pixabay

Read more
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview: Racing near Medieval walls on city streets
The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on regular streets allows some of the fastest speeds in the season.
Racing by Medieval walls in the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is held from September 13 to 15 in Baku, the capital city. The event kicked off Friday with Free Practice 1 (FP1) and Free Practice 2 (FP2), which found humid temperatures, a slippery city street circuit, and three red flags during FP1. This is the 17th of 24 Grand Prix races in the F1 2024 schedule. FP3 and the Qualifying session are on Saturday, and the Grand Prix is on Sunday.
Why the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is important

Following the exciting Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, unexpectedly won by home-track Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, the 2024 F1 Driver and Constructors Championships are both still up for grabs, a surprising state of affairs after Red Bull's dominance early in the season. Points earned by the drivers determine both championships, and the point count is close among the top contenders.

Read more