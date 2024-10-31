 Skip to main content
Huge discount for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas GP with the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package

Inclusive package includes reserved seats, free food, and a hat

By
Las Vegas Grand Prix West Harmon Zone Grandstand seating is included in the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package.
F1 LVGP

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 offers a three-day race special package with a 44% discount for fans of F1 driver Lewis Hamilton or anyone who wants to take advantage of an inclusive package for the November 21 to 23 race event.

Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix offering a  Lewis Hamilton package?

Lewis Hamilton +44 hat included with every purchase of a 2024 Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton is one of only two F1 drivers to win seven F1 World Drivers’ Championships and the only one still active in the sport. He’s a fan favorite certainly because of his unbeaten Championship status, but he’s also a style icon and a nice guy.

There’s a reason the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package is discounted 44%: 44 is his current F1 race car number. Each person who purchases a Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package ticket will also receive a limited-edition +44 hat—not that it’s limited to one hat per purchase, not per ticket, so if you buy two tickets, you get one hat.

What you get with the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package

Las Vegas Grand Prix West Harmon Zone Fan Zone access is included with the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package.
For 2024, the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package includes:

  • One ticket with a 44% discount for the three days of the F1 Grand Prix in the West Harmon Grandstand: Views of the Harmon Straight and the braking zone before the last turn and the finish line
  • Assigned grandstand seating in the West Harmon Zone
  • Complimentary food, water, and soft drinks in the West Harmon Zone
  • Access to live entertainment, interactive F1 fan experiences, and photo ops
  • A limited-edition +44 hat with each purchase
Las Vegas Grand Prix West Harmon Zone.
F1 LVGP

The limited number of Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package tickets cost $672 each, plus taxes and fees.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers
F1 United States Grand Prix Practice 1 Results: whose upgrades made a difference
Windy conditions, a new track surface, and upgrades testing saw many cars missing corners on the sole USGP practice session.
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

Today's F1 race schedule saw the first and only free practice session for the 2024 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Most Grand Prix weekends include three practice sessions (FP1, FP2, and FP3) for teams to check out the weekly race car upgrades on the track. The USGP, is one of six Sprint weekends of the 24-week schedule, which means instead of FP2 and FP3, the team have a Sprint Qualifying session and the Sprint race itself.

A Sprint race allows drivers to earn extra Championship points (as much as 8 points for the winner) for themselves and their teams. Still, the marginally more leisurely pace of normal race weekends provides more opportunities for teams to adjust and tweak their cars.  This weekend's race is also notable because it follows a three-week break since the last race, the Singapore Grand Prix. There were no races, but most teams used the times to make the last likely major upgrades of the season, with six races left in the 2024 season.
What we saw during Practice 1

McLaren is the team to watch during the F1 United States Grand Prix
Mclaren drivers Norris and Piastri are Red Bull's strongest Championships threat
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris with the race car special livery for USGP.

As the ten F1 racing teams are gearing up for this weekend's F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, McLaren is the team in the strongest position to topple Red Bull's lock on the Constructor and Driver Championships. McLaren and Google previewed special edition Chrome livery yesterday, joining the BWT Alpine and Moneygram Hass teams that will also run special edition liveries for its race cars and drivers for the USGP.
Why McLaren changing the cars' livery
Chrome is BACK! Introducing McLaren Racing's special US GP livery
It's common for F1 teams to fit their race cars with one-time special edition liveries. BWT Alpine used livery on their cars and drivers to promote the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this season. For the USGP, Alpine is promoting the new Indiana Jones interactive video game. Haas added blue accents and black-and-white stars to its livery to recognize the American team's home race in its home country.

McLaren worked with Google, the team's Official Primary Partner, on the Chrome livery for USGP "to represent the team's enduring legacy" and to underscore the association with the most popular browser. McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will wear chrome elements in their racing suits.
McLaren's threat to Red Bull

F1 United States Grand Prix preview: teams test the last major upgrades of 2024
The US Grand Prix in Austin may decide the season's outcomes
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

The four-week break since the Singapore Grand Prix has allowed the teams to make the last significant race car upgrades for the 2024 F1 racing season. With potential changes in the driver and team competitions, the last six of the 24 races this year could be exciting. The October 12-21 United States F1 Grand Prix 2024 in Auston, Texas kicks off the last part of the season with unexpected opportunities for teams that aren't Red Bull Racing. 

Since four of the six races are in the Americas, the race time zones also make it more convenient for U.S. fans who livestream the races.
Why the US Grand Prix matters
It's officially the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, and this race is a big deal for the F1 teams and fans. Teams will see if the upgrades they made during the four-week break, the last break of the season, pay off with better performance.

