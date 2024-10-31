Inclusive package includes reserved seats, free food, and a hat

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 offers a three-day race special package with a 44% discount for fans of F1 driver Lewis Hamilton or anyone who wants to take advantage of an inclusive package for the November 21 to 23 race event.

Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix offering a Lewis Hamilton package?



Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton is one of only two F1 drivers to win seven F1 World Drivers’ Championships and the only one still active in the sport. He’s a fan favorite certainly because of his unbeaten Championship status, but he’s also a style icon and a nice guy.

There’s a reason the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package is discounted 44%: 44 is his current F1 race car number. Each person who purchases a Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package ticket will also receive a limited-edition +44 hat—not that it’s limited to one hat per purchase, not per ticket, so if you buy two tickets, you get one hat.

What you get with the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package



For 2024, the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package includes:

One ticket with a 44% discount for the three days of the F1 Grand Prix in the West Harmon Grandstand: Views of the Harmon Straight and the braking zone before the last turn and the finish line

Assigned grandstand seating in the West Harmon Zone

Complimentary food, water, and soft drinks in the West Harmon Zone

Access to live entertainment, interactive F1 fan experiences, and photo ops

A limited-edition +44 hat with each purchase

The limited number of Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package tickets cost $672 each, plus taxes and fees.