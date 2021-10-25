Like Lamborghini, the Italian supercar’s Swiss watchmaking partner, Roger Dubuis, doesn’t dabble in timepieces for the hoi polloi. Just as the new Countach was built from scratch for the super rich, Dubuis’ new 47mm Excalibur Spider Countach DT/X is constructed using only the finest watch technology, aligning closely with the super elite car’s development.

The latest creation to emerge from the Dubuis Lamborghini Squadra Corse collection, the Excalibur Spider Countach DT/X, is the crown jewel of work conducted by visionary auto engineers partnered with ultra-skilled watchmakers.

The watch is basically a Lambo you can wear. Moving from the track to the wrist, the DT/X offers unparalleled aesthetics and signature design elements of the ride it’s named for; all sharp and futuristic angles running from front to rear. It’s going to be hard to get your hands on one, though, as all eight extremely limited versions sold out as soon as the watch was announced last week.

The RD112 movement which powers the watch includes twin tourbillons, visible from the front and rear. Tourbillons are added mechanics in a watch escapement that increase accuracy. Connected by a differential and mounted at a 90-degree angle, these components compensate for the effect of gravity on two axes. The two DT/X tourbillons, tilted exactly perpendicular to each other, compensate for the effects of horizontal and vertical gravity. These twins even reference the number of their namesake cars in production and lightweight materials used to construct tourbillon cages ensure 60 hours of power reserve.

The Excalibur has even replicated the Countach in its red and black bay engine bay vents and in the angular bodywork in its minimal, metallic face. Rising protective glass incorporates the piece’s ‘periscopio’ roof and the DT/X’s super sleek exterior is finished in Bianco Sideral to match Ferruccio Lamborghini’s personal Countach. An additional red and black stripe around a three-dimensional rubber strap brings tire company (and Lamborghini partner) Pirelli into the action.

Just eight pieces of the $815,000 watch were offered by Roger Dubuis, but there’s plenty more hypercar time tech available from about $50,000 to $234,000. Shop the Roger Dubois x Lamborghini Squadra Corse collection at www.rogerdubuis.com/selection/lamborghini-squadra-corse.

