5 of the Coolest Boats, Yachts, and Subs

What better way to spend the summer than to set sail to the top boating destinations? Forget about sunbathing at the beach or staying at home. Make the most out of the sunny days by getting one of the coolest boats and yachts. There’s no better time to get a stunning boat that is both an investment and something you’ll enjoy for the long haul.

It’s been a tough year for everyone, and you deserve to indulge in a classy boat, especially if you’ve always wanted one. Lucky for you these gorgeous, rugged, classic, modern, and down-right badass boats are available for sale. If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring the deep blue sea, it’s time to take it up a notch, put on your best boat wear, and add a super-luxurious yacht or personal sub to that daydream. These designs *ahem* rock the boat.

Fourteen passengers fit on this motorized yacht built to cruise. Imagine traveling 7,000-plus miles in full comfort while carrying onboard an H135 helicopter hanger, two rescue boats, a dive support boat, two cars, an Icon waterplane, and plenty of room to bask in luxury (note the loungers set up toward the bow). Retreat to the extravagant owner’s suite or one of the five VIP cabins if you get too overwhelmed by just how much cargo this diesel-electric mammoth can shoulder.

The name of this zero-emission cruising boat says it all. Imagine the Millennium Falcon made for the ocean instead of the deep recesses of space. Almost birdlike in its design, the Galaxy of Happiness is a high-speed, high-stability, luxury gentleman’s yacht that uses 40 percent less energy than a conventional yacht without sacrificing bougie upgrades like a top-floor Jacuzzi. We’re mesmerized by the Galaxy in-action. It’s just … so beautiful.

Previous Next 1 of 2 Jet Capsule Jet Capsule

While we love giant and grand maritime vessels, Jet Capsule is equally as impressive. Made with a fiberglass frame and hull (making it super lightweight), this battery- and electric-powered mini speedboat is a personal pod for the man who seeks solitude on the open water. And this little guy is pretty fast, reaching 40 mph thanks to the HamiltonJet propulsion system. Inside, there’s more space than you’d think possible, with a bathroom, kitchen, and seating. This hyper-futuristic mini-yacht will no doubt make its debut in some action film or another soon enough. Just look at it!

No need to disembark to reach your tropical island paradise. Yacht Island Design is making the beach a part of your boat. Still in project mode (gives us time to save up), the concept of Tropical Island Paradise was to “create an idyllic, floating island, with all the features of a tropical island getaway built into the design,” says the company on its website. Elements of this luxury yacht include actual palm trees, a volcano and waterfall feature, cabanas, a swimming pool, and a grand stairway leading down to jet ski access — and that’s just on the outside.

Previous Next 1 of 2 Seamagine Seamagine

Transport by way of water doesn’t necessarily mean above water. SEAmagine wants to take its seafarers beneath the waves with this five-person luxury submarine noted by its massive unobstructed view that surrounds the front, sides, and top of the passenger seats. The feel is like being in the wild underwater world as opposed to just viewing it from afar. When surfacing, this submarine has a high freeboard that creates a stable platform for passengers to walk on. Handrails come up from the deck, making it extra safe and secure while boarding. If five’s a crowd, SEAmagine also makes two-, three-, and four-person subs.

Editors' Recommendations