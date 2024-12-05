 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Kia’s PV5 WKNDR camper van concept hints at the future of electric vanlifing

Rugged, modular, and versatile, this go-anywhere rig might be the camper van of the future.

By
Kia's PV5 WKDNR Concept van parked among cacti on a desert trail
Kia

Concept vehicles allow us to daydream about a near future where cars, vans, and trucks are tricked out with next-gen, drool-worthy tech that may not ever see the light of day. And that’s exactly what Kia had in mind with the SEMA debut of its radical PV5 WKNDR camper van concept that hints at the company’s futuristic vision of all-electric vanlifing.

Rear view of Kia's PV5 WKNDR Concept EV Van with its rooftop tent popped.
Kia

The PV5 joins the Korean automaker’s line-up of PBV’s or “Purpose Beyond Vehicles,” likening the concept to a “Swiss Army Knife on wheels.” The exterior resembles a blend of today’s best camper van rigs and a Martian personal transport vehicle. The rugged design includes all the essentials to make it a bona fide overlanding rig, including a roof-mounted LED light bar, rock sliders, tow hooks, and yellow auxiliary lights. There’s also an onboard air compressor for airing up air mattresses and tires on the go. Oversized fender flares provide the needed space for large, off-road-ready tires and a more robust suspension.

Modular interior of Kia's PV5 WKNDR EV concept camper van.
Kia

Every element of the interior flips, slides, rotates or converts as needed so owners can maximize their live/work space. That includes the built-in furniture: two pilot’s chairs and a reconfigurable table. The showstopper of the PV5 WKNDR is what Kia calls the “Gear Head.” It’s a “first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilization of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside.” The space is designed to be ultra-versatile to make room for gear storage, sleeping, or an all-out portable camp kitchen with a view. On the tech side, Kia touts roof-mounted solar panels and hydro turbine wheels that combine to recharge the batteries on the go efficiently.

Recommended Videos

This concept will likely never see the light of day as-is. But it hints at a very clever, tech-forward future for Kia’s brand of van-life-worthy camper vans.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Van life might just make a comeback with electric vehicles and tech-forward concepts
We may never see these next-gen van concepts stateside, but that's not going to keep us from daydreamin'
Volkswagen California campervan concept setup at camp with sleeper top open.

Thanks to Instagram, TikTok, and America’s insatiable new appetite for RV’ing during The Covid Years, the modern van life movement found its way into mainstream culture. While cute, highly customized, hippie-chic vans garnered most of that attention, van life is hardly “new.” Some folks have been living it out of necessity and a quest for minimalism (see Nomadland) for decades, while others have enjoyed the more luxurious showroom offerings from the likes of Volkswagen and Mercedes. These last two, along with Europe’s most recognizable van makers, recently released the next class of state-of-the-art van living concepts. It’s clear they’re working to ditch traditional gas-powered models for cleaner, electric-powered alternatives with a lot more tech features baked in.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen came out swinging at this year’s Caravan Salon (a mega trade show for mobile living brands and enthusiasts) in Dusseldorf. The German automaker debuted a concept of its next-generation T7 California Camper. It’s almost identical to VW’s most well-known camper offering, with a clear lineage to the OG T2 camper that might well be the world’s first “van life” van. One of the biggest upgrades is that this seventh-generation edition will be offered with a plug-in hybrid option. Given VW’s penchant as a tech-forward company, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the following generation go all-electric. Other upgrades include dual sliding doors that add a whole new level of versatility. Swiveling front captain chairs and an indoor/outdoor, camp-friendly kitchen make the entire cab infinitely more usable, too.

Ford
Ford also unveiled a concept with a plug-in hybrid option based on its ever-popular van life platform, the Transit and Tourneo-based campervans. The Ford Transit Custom Nugget is a serious van-life-ready chariot with a tilt-roof that sleeps four. With help from iconic campervan builders Westfalia, the automaker also incorporated tech-forward conveniences, like a solar roof panel, driver-assist safety options, a tailgate-mounted shower, and a massive amount of storage throughout.

Read more
VW exec hints that Golf brand could be future of Volkswagen electric cars
The VW Golf could make a comeback with an ID Golf
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf parked in front of tall buildings in a city during sunset.

Volkswagen discontinued the all-electric e-Golf in the U.S. in 2020 and, at the time, confirmed that the automaker had no plans to introduce an electric version of the Mk 8 Golf. With the German brand investing money into its ID lineup of EVs, like the ID.3, which we don’t get in America, and the ID.4, which is a compact SUV that we do get, it didn’t see a need to offer the e-Golf. Maybe it was the naming structure. All of VW’s modern electric vehicles are neatly tucked under the ID family, while the e-Golf stood alone on its own. Whatever the reason, VW pulled the plug on the e-Golf. But now, the brand’s tune has changed on the model, as we could see it be revived in the future.
Speaking with Autocar, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer confirmed that the automaker wasn’t quite done with the Golf name. The CEO stated that the Golf name will be used for an all-electric vehicle based on the hatchback’s ninth-gen model. Schafer stated that the Golf is likely to live on underneath the automaker’s ID line of all-electric vehicles once the current, eight-gen Golf heads off to retirement, which is likely to happen around 2027. When Volkswagen introduced the ID.3 for Europe, we thought it was a permanent replacement for the e-Golf, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case.

Previous

Read more
Mount Rainier to transform in 2025: How it will affect your trip
This campground and road will be getting some much-needed TLC in 2025
Mount Rainier National Park in the winter

Mount Rainier National Park is about to undergo two exciting construction projects in the coming year. Efforts and resources will be focused on the Ohanapecosh Campground and State Route 123. While these upgrades may be temporarily disruptive to 2025 visitors, these enhancements are long overdue and promise to make your upcoming experiences far more enjoyable. Here are the details.
Construction projects coming to Mount Rainier National Park

Ohanapecosh Campground to see major makeover
Ohanapecosh Campground is in the southeast corner of the park, and it's in desperate need of some TLC. Partly funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), this project aims to modernize the facility and improve accessibility. This is what it will include:

Read more