Kia’s PV5 WKNDR camper van concept hints at the future of electric vanlifing

Concept vehicles allow us to daydream about a near future where cars, vans, and trucks are tricked out with next-gen, drool-worthy tech that may not ever see the light of day. And that’s exactly what Kia had in mind with the SEMA debut of its radical PV5 WKNDR camper van concept that hints at the company’s futuristic vision of all-electric vanlifing.

The PV5 joins the Korean automaker’s line-up of PBV’s or “Purpose Beyond Vehicles,” likening the concept to a “Swiss Army Knife on wheels.” The exterior resembles a blend of today’s best camper van rigs and a Martian personal transport vehicle. The rugged design includes all the essentials to make it a bona fide overlanding rig, including a roof-mounted LED light bar, rock sliders, tow hooks, and yellow auxiliary lights. There’s also an onboard air compressor for airing up air mattresses and tires on the go. Oversized fender flares provide the needed space for large, off-road-ready tires and a more robust suspension.

Every element of the interior flips, slides, rotates or converts as needed so owners can maximize their live/work space. That includes the built-in furniture: two pilot’s chairs and a reconfigurable table. The showstopper of the PV5 WKNDR is what Kia calls the “Gear Head.” It’s a “first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilization of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside.” The space is designed to be ultra-versatile to make room for gear storage, sleeping, or an all-out portable camp kitchen with a view. On the tech side, Kia touts roof-mounted solar panels and hydro turbine wheels that combine to recharge the batteries on the go efficiently.

This concept will likely never see the light of day as-is. But it hints at a very clever, tech-forward future for Kia’s brand of van-life-worthy camper vans.