Fontainebleau Race Club debuts for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fontainebleau Race Club packages include much more than great race views

By
Fontainebleau Race Club graphic for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on November 21-23, will transform most marquee properties on and around the Las Vegas Strip into Race Central, with special events, activations, big-name entertainment, and extraordinary culinary opportunities. The Fontainebleau Race Club is one of the top package deals, offering superb views of the F1 racing events, seats for the entertainment headliners, and much more.

Why the hotel created the Fontainebleau Race Club

Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada night view
The Fontainebleau Hotel is an official event partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, a mouthful that’s the formal name for the event. Another perspective is that Las Vegas has been attracting and promoting sporting events of all types to make Las Vegas a global sports center, in addition to it present status as a gambling mecca and business convention hub.

Partnership status allows the Fontainebleau Hotel to present special event packages for F1 fans looking for exclusive experiences when they attend the LV Grand Prix. That’s the origin of the Fontainebleau Race Club Grandstand Package.

What’s in the Fontainebleau Race Club Grandstand Package

Las Vegas Grand Prix_ Heineken Silver Stage 2023.
The Grandstand Package includes two nights at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort plus transportation to seats in the T-Mobile Grandstand for excellent views of the track. The package also includes access to the T-Mobile Grandstand Zone with complimentary food, water, and soft drinks, plus access to the T-Mobile Stage for live headliner performances by Snakehips, Big BBoi, and Vandelux.

There is a range of Fontainebleau Race Club packages, depending on which of the Fontainebleau Resort’s luxury accommodations are included. Each package includes two race tickets per booking for the Bleau King and Gold King rooms and the Royal, Noble, and Panorama suites. If you book the ultra-luxurious Grand Panorama suite, you’ll receive four tickets, plus extras like a pool table, lounge, and dining area.

